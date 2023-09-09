Stansbury buries Beetdiggers 40-8
After a sluggish start to their home game Friday night, the Stansbury Stallions overwhelmed the visiting Jordan High Beetdiggers to earn their third win of the season.
Penalties and turnovers kept Friday night’s game close in the first quarter, as both Stansbury and Jordan High stalled right out of the gate. Despite several promising drives, the Stallions could only salvage a red zone opportunity with a field goal to go up 3-0 heading into the next frame.
The Stallions team flipped the script from then on, however, as their offense put up 21 points in the second quarter alone. Three rushing touchdowns, by running back Tyson Ferry widened the lead to four scores as Jordan began to see their window of opportunity unravel.
With a 24-0 lead coming out of the half, Stallions quarterback Coleman Dearden ran in a touchdown of his own to extend the lead to 31 points. Stansbury relatively coasted for the remainder of the game, after another Ferry rushing touchdown and a 35-yard field goal wrapped up the team’s scoring at 40 points.
In the late stages of the game, Jordan avoided the shutout by putting up eight points before falling 40-8. The win brings Stansbury’s record to 3-2, with an upcoming road game against Park City next week.
Elsewhere:
Tooele outlasts Cottonwood 52-27 to earn first win of the season
When the smoke cleared from Tooele’s Friday night shootout against the Cottonwood Colts, the Buffaloes emerged victorious and broke their four-game-winless-streak.
The team nearly squandered a 21-0 lead in the second quarter, allowing 14 unanswered points before responding with a touchdown to end the first half ahead 28-14. Although Tooele padded their lead at 45-14 in the third, Cottonwood did not go away and registered another 13 points.
The Buffaloes dealt the Colts the final blow by scoring a final touchdown to seal the 52-27 victory. With the win, Tooele’s record now sits at 1-4 ahead of a Sept. 15 road game against
Cowboys blank North Sanpete 28-0 on the road
Grantsville brought its record to 2-3 after shutting the North Sanpete Hawks on the road Friday evening in Mt. Pleasant.
North Sanpete had no answer for Grantsville’s first half 14-0 lead, allowing another two touchdowns over the final two quarters. Cowboys quarterback Dallen VanVliet finished the game with 220 passing yards and a passing touchdown.
Lee Maile’s 50-yard, pick-six touchdown brought Grantsville’s lead to two scores, as Isaac Riding and Dezmond Jones Haliday combined for 190 yards and two touchdowns to round out the team’s production.
Up next for the Cowboys is a regional game against Ben Lomond on Sept. 9 at home.
For full stories of all three games, including stats and quotes, read the Transcript Bulletin’s sports section Monday online and in next Wednesday’s print edition.