Peter Clegg wants people in Tooele County with suicidal thoughts to know there is hope.

Clegg is a prevention coordinator with the Tooele County Health Department.

September is National Suicide Prevention Month and although the month is almost over, Clegg spoke about several state and local resources for those struggling, or those who have a family member or friend struggling with suicidal thoughts.

“The month of September is suicide prevention month and we are at the tail-end of that,” Clegg said. “This year, there was a state-wide push with the Live on Utah Campaign. This year’s theme was hashtag stop suicide [#stopsuicide].”

The Live on Utah Campaign was put on by the Utah Division of Substance Abuse and Mental Health for around two years, according to Clegg.

“The major theme of the campaign is to find your reason to live on,” he said. “Sometimes when we are struggling, it can just be a few things that help us push through and give us that spark. They did a really good job with this campaign, because it has a really positive tone and is fact-based.”

To learn more about the campaign, visit liveonutah.org

There are also resources for minority groups on the website.

“We would really encourage everyone to visit this website,” Clegg said.

Another state resource is the Suicide Lifeline phone number, which is 1-800-273-talk (8255).

Those struggling can call the lifeline and speak to a licensed clinician about thoughts of suicide or mental health struggles.

The lifeline is a good resource to help friends and family as well.

“You could suggest dialing the number for someone who is struggling too,” said Clegg. “If someone is in immediate danger, call 911.”

Clegg encourages all high school and college students to download the Safe UT app on their phones.

“We highly recommend this app,” he said. “Parents can get the app too. Students can make anonymous tips if there are any concerns and the tips go up to school administrators, and counselors who are trained to respond to that type of information in a very appropriate way. They don’t want to get anyone into trouble but they do want to offer students the help that they need.”

Users of the app can also chat live with licensed clinicians.

There are a number of trainings offered locally to help individuals in the community learn how to prevent suicide and support those around them.

One of the training programs is QPR; or Question, Persuade, Refer — a two-hour training available to anyone.

QPR trainings are hosted every other month and class times can be found on Tooele City’s website at tooelecity.org.

The Tooele City Communities That Care Department will also host QPR trainings for churches, youth groups, or workplaces upon request.

“During this class we talk about how we can support one another and make sure that we can connect those who need it to the proper resources,” Clegg said.

The next class will be held on Oct. 19 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Tooele City Hall.

Those interested in attending the free class can email stacys@tooelecity.org.

The Tooele County Health Department hosts a two-hour class called “Working Minds.”

“This is a course that is designed for supervisors, managers, HR personnel, and directors where we talk about the warning signs of suicide,” Clegg said. “We open up a dialogue about workplace policies and ways that we can improve workplace environments that’s more conducive for mental health needs and employee’s needs.”

Working class men, ages 25 to 44 are the most likely to die from suicide.

“We want to focus on that demographic,” said Clegg, speaking about the class. “We want to make sure that we help them, because those individuals are at work the most. We want to provide better work environments and promote mental health a lot better. We would highly encourage any business owners in Tooele to reach out to us and take the course.”

To sign your business up for the class, please call 435-277-2380 or preventionservices@tooelehealth.org.

The Tooele County Health Department also offers a call called “Mental Health First Aid.”

The eight-hour course is broken up into two four-hour sessions, according to Clegg.

“This course is a little bit more comprehensive in terms of all mental health needs,” he said. “It’s kind of a psychology 101 course, and is appropriate for anyone who wants to learn how to support those with different mental health challenges and support those in the community.”

Clegg said that it is important to check in with yourself regarding suicidal thoughts.

“We want to make sure as individuals that we are healthy and have access to the mental health resources that we need,” he explained.

It is also important to check in with those closest to them, like their family, friends, and neighbors, and find ways to get involved in their community, like writing letters to local lawmakers about mental health resources, or joining a local mental health coalition.

“The more that we are talking about suicide, we can make a really big difference. This is a property to everyone,” Clegg said.