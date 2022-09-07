September is time to celebrate recovery

September is National Recovery Month, a time to celebrate those in recovery and a time to educate on substance use treatment and resources offered.

“Recovery month celebrates recovery from anything and everything,” Jennifer Peatross, marketing lead at Utah State University Extension’s Tribal Opioid Resource Center said. “It’s really based on bringing awareness to substance use disorder and getting people into recovery so that they can have a better quality of life and be able to move on.”

National Recovery Month was started in 1989 by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration and is recognized by the federal government.

“Today, more than 20 million Americans are recovering from substance use disorder,” President Joe Biden wrote on Aug. 31 in a statement about National Recovery Month. “Whether they are parents, children, siblings, neighbors, co-workers, or friends, many of us are close to someone working to overcome drug or alcohol addiction. In celebration of Americans on the road to recovery, this National Recovery Month we recommit to helping prevent substance use disorder, supporting those who are still struggling, and providing people in recovery with the resources they need to live full and healthy lives.”

National Recovery Month has the theme “Every Person. Every Family. Every Community,” because almost everyone knows someone who has struggled with substance use disorder.

“All of us are affected by this one way or another,” Peatross said. “It’s not a quiet problem. It affects everybody everywhere and it can affect anybody at any point in their life.”

Currently, Tooele County ranks 4th in most overdose deaths in Utah and all ages are affected.

Accepting those who are struggling and using correct language when addressing substance use disorder is important.

“One of the biggest things is accepting people where they are at and in the process,” Peatross explained. “Also, using people first language. They are still people and they have all of the same problems we have every single day. We can’t keep stigmatizing them by the language we use. ‘People first’ language focuses on the individual, not the disorder. Individuals addressing those with substance use disorders should avoid calling someone an “addict” or “junkie” but instead say “person with substance use disorder.”

Helping those struggling, or in recovery, stay connected with their community is also important, according to Peatross.

“This is a disorder,” Peatross said. “It’s not a moral failing. A lot of people didn’t choose to be addicted to something and to make them feel like they are failing because they are in that situation, it makes it harder for them.”

Tooele County offers many resources for those struggling with substance use disorder and for those in recovery.

“This month brings a lot of resources to the surface that people aren’t always aware of,” Peatross said. “There are always new resources that are coming up. I want people to know that there are resources, hope, and anyone can recover.”

To learn more about recovery or learn more about resources, visit samhsa.gov/recovery-month.

Those interested in a list of local resources should visit torn.usu.edu/resources or visit the USU Extension office at 151 N. Main Street in Tooele.

All individuals should memorize the signs of an overdose, which include small, pinpoint pupils, pale, blue, or cold skin, blue/purple fingernails or lips, loss of consciousness or responsiveness, slow or no breathing, limp body, won’t wake up, and faint heartbeat.

Those who see someone who may have overdosed should call 911 as quickly as possible.

All individuals should also carry Naloxone, according to Peatross.

“Naloxone cannot hurt anybody,” Peatross explained. “If you come across somebody you don’t know has overdosed, you can use it on them and it won’t hurt them. If they’ve overdosed, it will immediately reverse it. It is a temporary reversal, so they need to get to the nearest ER after.”

Naloxone can be purchased at any pharmacy in the state without a prescription. It is also available at the Tooele County Health Department, or USU Extension.

Those interested in learning to use Naloxone should call USU Extension at 435-277-2400

During Recovery Month, USU Extension wants Tooele County residents who have a recovery story that they would like to share to logon to bit.ly/tooele-messages-of-hope on their computer or smartphone.

Beginning on Sept. 15, USU Extension will begin hosting a Strengthening Families Program for parents and youth 10-14.

The program will help families manage emotions, set goals, learn to avoid peer pressure, make better decisions, and create better relationships.

The free, weekly course will also help parents learn to talk to their children about drugs and alcohol.

“There are so many people right now who don’t know how to talk to their kids,” Peatross said.

To sign up, please visit Eventbrite.com/395138890057 or call 385-468-4834.

On Sept. 24 from noon to 2 p.m., Young People in Recovery will host a free tai chi and qi gong class at Pratt Aquatic Center Park. All skill levels are welcome.