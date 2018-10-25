Service agency approves $9,850 for evaluation of golf course

The Stansbury Service Agency board wants an independent set of eyes to review and evaluate the community’s golf course, approving a $9,850 assessment during its Wednesday night meeting.

The assessment, which will be completed by Staples Golf of Scottsdale, Arizona, is expected to begin mid-November, according to Stansbury Service Agency manager Gary Jensen. Board chairman Neil Smart said the company will evaluate the golf course and give direction on improving efficiency, areas to clean up, and needed changes.

Jensen told the board he’d recently met with a representative of Staples Golf, who described the assessment process to him.

“He’s going to do a complete walk around and give us some ideas on their expertise as far as developing golf courses and getting it back up and running,” Jensen said.

The assessment comes on the heels of the board’s Oct. 10 meeting, in which it approved an intent to raise property taxes by a maximum of 23 percent.

At that meeting, Smart said there was a “really big possibility” the service agency would have to take over managing the Stansbury Park Golf Course, which was cited as one reason for the increase.

The maximum tax increase would generate an additional $223,578.15 in revenue. Residents with a $250,000 home would see a total increase of $64.10, split evenly between the Recreation Service and Greenbelt Service taxes, if the maximum increase was approved.

The service agency owns the golf course but leases it to a private operator. In 2018, the service agency set aside $95,000 for golf course improvements in its capital improvements fund budget.

Prior to the board’s vote, Trustee Cassandra Arnell expressed concern there was no deliverables given to the board with some level of specificity on what Staples Golf would provide the service agency. Trustee Mike Johnson said the company would likely note deficiencies and give recommendations for fixes.

The assessment was approved unanimously on a motion by Trustee Brenda Spearman, seconded by Johnson.