Settlement Canyon 5th grade class petitions for a FrontRunner train

A fifth-grade class’ solution to a real world problem brought Tooele City Mayor Debbie Winn to their classroom.

As part of project-based learning experience, Vanessa Rhea’s fifth-grade students chose to find solutions to pollution as a local issue.

They decided to petition the Utah Transit Authority to bring a FrontRunner to Tooele City to help with pollution caused by the many vehicles that drive into the Salt Lake area.

FrontRunner is UTA’s commuter rail line. It runs 89 miles through Weber, Davis, Salt Lake and Utah counties. Along the line, there are16 different stations including: Pleasant View, Ogden, Roy, Clearfield, Layton, Farmington, Woods Cross, North Temple, Salt Lake Central, Murray Central, South Jordan, Draper, Lehi, American Fork, Orem and Provo.

At these stations riders can connect to UTA bus services. The North Temple, Salt Lake Central and Murray Central stations also have connections to UTA’s TRAX light rail system. Most FrontRunner stations include a Park & Ride lot. Several Park & Ride lots allow multi-day parking.

The students collected signatures and contacted UTA officials who said they would accept their petition.

The students also contacted Tooele City Mayor Debbie Winn, who not only agreed to sign their petition, but also to present the petition to UTA at a meeting she is going to with UTA officials.

On Monday morning, Mayor Winn visited Mrs. Rhea’s class to accept the petition.

Winn also consulted with the fifth-graders about solutions to graffiti around the city and vandalism in city parks.