Settlement Canyon attracts more users than usual

Tooele County’s Settlement Canyon opened May 1 to what may have been the largest group of users ever.

The County sold 91 day passes for Settlement Canyon on the first Sunday it was open, according to Tooele County facilities management staff.

“That’s quite a bit more than usual,” said Misti Williams, facilities management assistant director.

The use of Tooele County’s canyons come with some changes this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In Settlement Canyon the pavilion and group site are not available. People are advised to use the playground and picnic area at their own risk as these areas are not being sanitized.

State and county moderate risk guidelines call for maintaining a ten foot distance between household groups with no congregating. Groups should be kept to a maximum size of 20.

People using the canyons are advised to carry their own hand sanitizer as some restrooms do not have running water.

Settlement Canyon’s toll booth is open Monday – Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

A day pass is $3 per vehicle. Dry Camping is $15 per vehicle. RV hookups are available with water for $30 or $20 for electricity only.

Middle Canyon is expected to open for Memorial Day weekend, according to county officials.

The toll booth at Middle Canyon will be open from 7 a.m. – 9 p.m.

The same group size, distance, and sanitation guidelines for Settlement Canyon will apply to Middle Canyon when it opens.

A day use pass for Middle Canyon is $3 per vehicle. Camping in Middle Canyon is $15 per vehicle.

Season passes for day use for one canyon are $35. A season pass for day use in both canyons is $50. A senior day pass, for people age 60 and over, for both canyons is available for $25.

At this time, due to COVID-19, both canyons are accepting card payments only, no cash.

The county also has campsites in Ophir Canyon and at the Grantsville Reservoir for $15 per vehicle.