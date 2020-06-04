Settlement Canyon cattle to graze on city property

Grazing agreement dates back almost 90 years ♦

Tooele City Mayor, Debbie Winn, may sign a two-year grazing lease with Settlement Canyon Land and Water Association, as discussed at the Tooele City Council meeting Wednesday evening.

Tooele City owns about 1,170 acres of property in the Left-Fork area of Settlement Canyon.

In the 1930’s, Tooele City entered into leases with the Settlement Canyon Land and Water Association, a non-profit organization, permitting the association’s cattle to graze on the property until present day.

However, the leases between the city and the association are almost up and the association wants to renew the lease.

The lease has been renewed many times since the 1930’s.

The association has agreed to pay Tooele City $300 for each year they are in a lease agreement with the city.

The agreement also states that the association will only be allowed one horse or cow per 30 acres of land.

During the agreement, Tooele City will control all water rights, the timber, and all of the vegetation grown on the land.

The cattle will be encouraged to graze further up the mountain, because the association will provide salt on the crests of the mountain for the cattle.

The city council voted unanimously on Wednesday night to allow the cattle to graze on the property as long as the association follows all of the rules put in place by the city.