Settlement Canyon Reservoir down to 22 percent storage capacity

Grantsville Reservoir at 32 percent ♦

Hot temperatures and scant precipitation persisted in Tooele Valley during August.

At the end of month, Settlement Canyon Reservoir measured 22% of capacity compared to 50% of capacity at this time last year. Grantsville Reservoir was at 32% of capacity compared to 47% at this time last year.

Reservoir storage levels are provided each month by the Natural Resources Conservation Service through the Utah Water and Climate Report.

Tooele received a meager .05 inches of precipitation for the month of August compared to normal precipitation for August of .94 inches, according to Ned Bevan, weather observer for the National Weather Service.

With only one month remaining in the water year, Tooele has received 9.7 inches of precipitation for the water year compared to normal precipitation for the end of August of 17.07 inches.

The average high temperature for the month was 94 degrees with the average low temperature at 64.3 degrees.

Tooele hit a high of 101 degrees on Aug. 1. The temperature did not dip below 71 on Aug. 3 and Aug. 27.

The coolest maximum temperature was 84 Aug. 31 with the lowest temperature for the month at 52 on Aug. 31.

Tooele Valley received about 25 percent of normal precipitation during April, May, July and August. A heavy single-day storm in June lifted that month’s measurement above normal at 114% of average. Tooele Valley has been below average precipitation nine of the past 11 months, according to the climate report.

The percentage of Utah under any drought condition (D0-D4) has increased to about 99% of the state, which is up from roughly 91% a few months ago. As of late August, almost 30% of Utah is classified as experiencing D3 (extreme) drought (no D3 existed in Utah a few months ago).