Settlement irrigation water to be turned on for summer use

Irrigation water shareholders in Tooele Valley are about to reap the rewards from a winter that received above average precipitation.

Settlement Canyon Irrigation Company will turn the water on this Saturday, according to irrigation company president Gary Bevan.

“People need to make sure that they close their valves so they don’t get flooded,” he said.

“I think it is going to be a good year,” Bevan added. “Our snow level is about 127 percent of normal, and we should fill the reservoir.”

Filling the reservoir has not happened for about four years — ever since a contractor removed tons of sediment from its bottom, the president said.

“They removed all that dirt that washed into the reservoir from the floods of the ‘80s,” Bevan added.

He said the current runoff flow started gradually and “that’s the way we want it.” He said the reservoir is rising about 3 inches per day; any faster and “we could experience some flooding.”

Grantsville Irrigation Company will also put water in its main lines this week, said watermaster Jake McArthur. All shareholders should have water now, he added.

The water situation looks great in Grantsville. So great, the company is asking people to use it or they could lose some water. McArthur said on Wednesday that the reservoir is three feet from overflowing.

“If it goes over a spillway, the water just runs out in a ditch and doesn’t help anybody,” he said.

“Agriculture users have been issued two use-or-lose turns to be used by May 15,” reads a notice from the Grantsville Irrigation Company.

McArthur said the company won’t even start to read meters until May 15; anything used up to that date will not count against a shareholder’s allotment. That date could even be extended if water needs to be drained from the reservoir, he said.

Once the meters are read, Class A shareholders can use up to 250,000 gallons until the water is turned off about mid-May. There are financial penalties for using over the allotted amount.

“We usually turn it on about this time of year,” McArthur said. “We do have a pretty good amount of water this spring with a lot of snowpack.”

Grantsville Reservoir usually fills up two or three times during the year. It fills when farmers are not using their turns of water, according to company officials.