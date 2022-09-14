‘Seussical Junior’ opens Sept. 16

Tooele Valley Theatre’s first youth production ♦

Colorful costumes and timeless tales erupt on the stage as Tooele Valley Theatre’s stage during their first youth production showing “Seussical Junior” in the Tooele High School Auditorium.

While the title includes “junior,” this production appears to be larger than life as audiences are transported from the Jungle of Nool to the Circus McGurkus. The Cat in the Hat narrates the story of Horton the Elephant, who discovers a speck of dust containing tiny people called the Whos.

Horton must protect the Whos from a world of naysayers and dangers, and he must also guard an abandoned egg that’s been left in his care by the irresponsible Mayzie La Bird. Although Horton faces ridicule, danger and a trial, the intrepid Gertrude McFuzz never loses faith in him.

Ultimately, the powers of friendship, loyalty, family and community are challenged and emerge triumphant.

“‘Seussical Junior’ is Tooele Valley Theatre’s first youth production and it has been such a joy,” said Brianna Lyman, director. “These young performers are amazing. From the first round of auditions we knew that this show was going to be something special. These kids are as professional and talented as our adult casts. There hasn’t been a single rehearsal where we weren’t just blown away by them.”

This show is the perfect family night out, according to Lyman.

“Audiences will love seeing their favorite Dr. Seuss characters come to life on stage,” she said.

Among the cast are; Lauryn Ray as Jojo, Raine Eldredge as The Cat in the Hat and Talia Morris as Horton. Navy Bean plays Mr. Mayor with Kenzie Izatt as Mrs. Mayor and Alexis Herrera as Gertrude McFuzz.

Seussical Junior is being performed at the Tooele High School Auditorium.

Performance dates are Sept. 15,16,17, 22, 23 and 24. The show starts at 7:30p.m. and runs a little over an hour.

Tickets can be purchased either at tooelevalleytheatre.org or at the door. If purchasing tickets at the door, please arrive early and bring a debit or credit card. Adult tickets are $10, 12 and younger tickets are $7.50, and for opening night, all tickets are only $5.