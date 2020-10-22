Seventh Street sidewalk approved

UDOT Safe Routes to Schools program will fund project ♦

Tooele City will complete a missing section of a sidewalk on a street that is a designated school walking path.

The Tooele City Council approved a project to build a sidewalk on the east side of Seventh Street between Utah and Oquirrh avenues during their meeting on Wednesday night at Tooele City Hall.

Paul Hansen, city engineer, told members of the council and the public that the sidewalk was missing on Seventh Street from Utah Avenue to just north of Oquirrh Avenue, during the City Council meeting.

“Within this segment of the roadway, the sidewalk is missing on the east side,” he said. “This is a designated safe route to school access for students walking to both the public and the private schools south of Vine Street.”

City officials submitted a request to the Utah Department of Transportation to receive funding for the sidewalk through their Safe Routes to School program approximately two and one- half years ago. That funding has been approved, according to Hansen.

“Those funds are now available for us to spend and would fully pay for the cost of this project,” he said.

The City will not have to pay anything from their capital project funds or their general funds for completion of the project, according to Hansen.

The project was put out for bid with the condition of the sidewalk being completed by the end of November. The city received two bids.

The lowest bid was from Acme Construction Inc, a general contracting company out of North Salt Lake.

The company said they would charge UDOT $54,603.

Hansen said that the council should consider the cost and also a $2,700 contingency, 5% of the cost, to account for additional conditions.

“Sometimes we find it’s nice to go a little further to replace damaged, broken concrete or we may find something in the excavation clearing that needs to be mediated,” Hansen said.

City officials also received a bid from Beck Construction and Excavation Inc., from South Jordan for an estimated price of $69,350.00, but chose to deny the bid because of the high price.

The property where the sidewalk will be installed is dedicated public right-of-way. This means Tooele City doesn’t need permission from anyone to install the sidewalk, according to Hansen.

City officials notified residents living by the area where the sidewalk will be built.

“Property owners have all been notified and they are thrilled to have this opportunity to complete the sidewalk,” Hansen said.

During the meeting, Tony Graff, council member, said that he loved seeing sidewalks built, especially for school-aged children.

A vote was taken and all of the members of the council voted to approve the sidewalk project.