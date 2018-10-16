Several arson cases remain unsolved

Most cases occur at night when no one is around and much of the evidence is destroyed in the fire ♦

There have been a number of high-profile cases of arson in Tooele County over the past five years. All but one of those cases of arson remains unsolved.

On July 16, 2014, an arson in Stockton threatened homes, caused evacuations and damaged the city’s water tank. Timothy West, a former volunteer firefighter, was arrested and sentenced to prison in February 2015 after he was spotted riding away from the fire start on an all-terrain vehicle and fire-starting chemicals were detected on his hands.

On July 19, 2016, a fire started in an unmowed field in Tooele City destroyed 11 homes and damaged 17 more, causing more than $1.3 million in damage and recovery costs. The fire was deemed an arson but no arrests have been made in connection with the investigation.

On March 19, fire completely destroyed the Big Shot Ranch on Higley Road, north of Grantsville City. Surveillance camera footage provided evidence the fire was intentionally set, but no arrests have been made.

On Labor Day, a fire near Exit 99 on Interstate 80 burned about 5 acres. The fire was connected to five additional suspected arsons along the I-80 corridor on the same day as far as Rock Springs, Wyoming, and remain unsolved.

Tooele County Sheriff Chief Deputy Brian White said most cases of arson occur late at night when no one is around and much of the evidence is destroyed in the fire.

“Arson are pretty difficult beside witnesses and surveillance,” White said.

The sheriff’s office is handling the Big Shot Ranch arson, which is still an active, open investigation. White said the sheriff’s office interviewed more than a dozen people in connection with the case.

While the department has no active arson investigations, Grantsville City Police Sgt. Lydon Allred said there have been three cases in the past four years.

In one instance, a junkyard caught on fire and someone was seen leaving the scene, but could not be identified. An apartment fire in 2017 killed one person in a suspected suicide, as an accelerant was used.

In April 2015, a fire destroyed the Hickory Grill on Main Street in Grantsville, prompting a closure on Main Street. Allred said the fire was a suspected arson but it was never proven.

In most cases, police departments turn over the investigations to the Utah State Fire Marshal’s Office, according to May. The Exit 99 fire on Labor Day has been turned over to state investigators, White said.

When the fire department arrives at a fire, if it looks like a possible crime scene, it is turned over to local law enforcement, Allred said. Local police then work the case together with the state fire marshal’s office. Officers then take the findings from the fire marshal’s investigation and make an arrest or file charges, he said.

Many fires with an undetermined cause or suspicious circumstances can fall under the umbrella of “suspected arson,” according to Tooele City Police Sgt. James May. He said there were nine suspected arsons in 2017 and five so far this year.

May said suspected arsons can range from a shed fire of unknown origin to fires from this summer near the Tooele Army Depot boundary. He said the FBI is involved in the investigation into the fires near the depot since they occurred partially on federal land.

Tooele County Fire Warden Daniel Walton said the high number of suspected arson cases in and around Tooele City is a concern, however. He said the majority of the suspected arsons are suppressed quickly and stay out of the spotlight, but is worried a situation similar to the July 2016 fire in Tooele City could happen again.

The suspected arsons occur in grass fields with two or three starts, Walton said. With little to no physical evidence, investigators have been focusing on eyewitness statements, local video surveillance and patterns.

“We have been compiling this information and are confident we will eventually find the person or people responsible and hold them accountable,” Walton said, in a text message.

Both White and Walton said it’s common for arsonists to remain in the area or return to the scene of an arson to see the damage caused by the fire. Sometimes an arsonist will go as far as starting a fire then attempt to save lives or property for recognition, Walton said.

Timothy West, the arsonist in the July 2014 Stockton fire, was a former volunteer firefighter with a history of arson-related crimes.

In March 2010, he was arrested for starting a dumpster fire behind the Tooele County Health Department. He later pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor arson charges in May 2010 and was placed on two years probation, according to court records.

In May 2011, West was charged with two counts of arson of the property of another for a fire he started while working as a security guard at Rio Tinto that spread to a nearby field. West pleaded guilty to one count of arson and the other was dismissed. He was sentenced to a suspended term of six months and a year of probation.

West was sentenced to up to five years in the Utah State Prison in 2015 after he was convicted of third-degree felony arson and third-degree felony causing a catastrophe.

Anyone with information connected to any arson case can contact Tooele County Dispatch at 435-882-5600.