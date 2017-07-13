Several city roads to undergo repair through this fall

Tooele City Hall will spend $1.9M on new asphalt and slurry seal ♦

Tooele City will spend about $1.9 million on major road reconstruction or pavement overlays on eight sections of city roads this summer.

It will also spend an estimated $183,800 to slurry seal seven road sections.

The city council authorized the mayor to sign a contract with Kilgore Contracting in the amount of $1.88 million at a June 30 business meeting. It also approved a contract with M&M Asphalt for the slurry seal projects.

“The projects should start soon and will be finished by this fall,” said city engineer Paul Hansen.

About $500,000 of the roadway improvement project will be completed at the Peterson/Ninigret Industrial Depot on Garnet Street and James Way, according to Hansen.

Minutes of the council meeting indicate it is City Hall’s intent to have the Tooele City Redevelopment Agency reimburse the city for road work done at the industrial depot as it’s completed.

Both contracts include an additional 5 percent for contingency costs that totaled $103,400, with $94,400 for the major reconstruction and overlays, and $9,000 for the slurry seal projects.

Public works director Jim Bolser explained possible contingency costs. He said that sometimes during a project, it is advantageous to extend the work area somewhat to provide a better end-product for residents while equipment is available at the site.

Another advantage is to make repairs to the road’s subgrade for additional stabilization, and/or to improve associated drainage facilities — all for the purpose of extending roadway life and best utilizing city resources.

The most extensive work this summer will be road reconstruction in two areas at the industrial depot.

The longest section of reconstruction is for two blocks of Garnet Street from K Avenue to I Avenue. The other section is for James Way, which runs about one block.

Kilgore Contracting will also add a 2 1/2-inch thick pavement overlay on Garnet Street from James Way to K Avenue.

Other roads will receive either a Type 2 slurry seal or a Type 3 slurry seal.

“The difference is in the size of sand,” Hansen said. “Type 2 is used on residential roads. Type 3 contains larger sand and is used on the higher classification roads.”

The only road to receive Type 3 slurry seal this year will be a section of Utah Avenue west of the railroad tracks to the 1000 North-Industrial Road Loop intersection.

There are four other sections of major residential roads on the list for Type 2 slurry seal:

• Coleman Street from Utah Avenue to state Route 36

• 400 South from Main Street to 100 West

• 200 South from Main Street to 7th Street

• 400 North from 100 East to Broadway

There are five major street sections in the city that will receive 2 1/2 inches of overlay.

• 900 South from Coleman Street to SR-36

• 400 South from Coleman to 400 West

• Skyline Drive from Main Street to Upland Drive

• 100 East from 400 North to 1000 North

• Pine Canyon Road from 1290 North to Copper Canyon Drive

Bolser said 2017 road projects do not include any crack seal work, which is handled by city crews.