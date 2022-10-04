April 13, 1976 – Sept. 28, 2022

“Grief is the price we pay for love”

– Queen Elizabeth II

Shane Andrew Heath let his presence be known April 13, 1976, and the world felt his absence Sept. 28, 2022. Shane was born to Harvard and Susan Heath, where he was raised in a loving family. He was the fifth of nine children.

Shane was raised in Provo, Utah. From his early days in Provo, Shane grew up playing several sports including baseball, basketball, and soccer. He also had a short stint of playing the piano. He had an absolute love for sports and shared this love with his family. He loved his friends who were great influences in his life. He was in his element when around his family where he was the absolute light and center of attention. It was branded in the minds of his siblings that Shane was the golden child. He graduated from Timpview High School and then served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints assigned to labor in the Germany Frankfurt Mission from 1995-97. He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in education from Southern Utah University and later obtained his master’s degree in education from Western Governors University.

In 2004 Shane became employed by Tooele County School District, which brought him to Grantsville, Utah, where he changed the town forever. He held many titles such as Teacher, Coach, Athletic Director, and Administrator. He impacted many students, athletes, faculty, and staff.

Shane had an immense love for life, especially a love for sports. He was the epitome of a sports enthusiast. He looked forward to traveling to all the sporting events with his brothers and nephews. Shane had a love for collecting sports memorabilia and had a special talent for knowing every detail of every sport including stats, records, colors, and mascots.

In 2009 he met the love of his life, his “Baby Cakes” Ashlee. They were later married Oct. 1, 2013, and created a blended family of their own, where he fulfilled his favorite and most significant roles of being a husband and dad. He especially loved watching his kids play sports and attending their events. Shane was a pillar of our community that supported and loved him dearly. There was not a person he met where he did not leave a positive impact. He was the life of every party and his quick wit brought humor to every situation. We will miss our “Suga Shane.”

Shane is survived and will be dearly missed by his wife Ashlee, their three kids Hallee Jo, Cache, and Halle; parents Harvard and Susan Heath; siblings Brett (Lavon), Jeff (LaTara), Rusty, Brandon (Debbie), Tiffany (Doug), Nick (Ashley), and Brooke (Chris); in-laws Mike and Sheri Johnson; Seth (Heather), Lindsee (Bodie, son), Taycee (Brady). He was loved by all of his nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother Dan Heath and his grandparents.

As author George Sand once said, “There is only one happiness in this life, to love and be loved.” We are all so lucky to have been loved and to have loved Shane.

Memorial services will be Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, at 12 p.m. A visitation was held Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, from 6 to 8 p.m., and prior to the funeral from 10 to 11:30 a.m. All services will be held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 115 E. Cherry St., Grantsville, Utah. Interment at the Grantsville City Cemetery. To live stream for funeral service, go to grantsville.live and click on Grantsville First Ward.