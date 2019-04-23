Shane Dee Kempton returned to his Father in Heaven on the morning of Thursday April 18, 2019. He passed away peacefully at home after a brief battle with bone marrow cancer. Shane was born Feb. 24, 1965, in Salt Lake City and lived most of his life in Grantsville. He was actively engaged in service within The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, including many years in scouting and recently at the Salt Lake Temple.

He is survived by parents, Alex and Renee Givens, of Grantsville; brother, Jason (Taty) Givens, of Port Orchard, Washington; sister, Janille (Jacob) Osborn, of Goshen; mother-in-law, Mar Kline, and sister-in-law, Deanna Kline, of Taylorsville; and fiancé, Melissa Albee, of Spanish Fork and her family.

He was preceded in death by wife, Margie (Kline); father-in-law, Dean Kline; and infant son, Markham.

Funeral will be held Wednesday, April 24, at 10 a.m. at the church at 410 Shelley Lane, Grantsville, with a brief viewing at 9 a.m. There will also be a viewing Tuesday, April 23, from 6-8 p.m. at the Shelley Lane church. Services entrusted with Didericksen Memorial, 435-277-0050.