Aug. 18, 1941 – Nov. 19, 2023

It is with great sorrow and comfort that we announce the passing of our dear mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and friend. She will be greeted happily by her husband George, daughter Lisa, her parents, in-laws, and many others who have gone before her. For those of us left here to grieve, we will miss her and have a special place in our hearts for this beautiful soul.

Sharyn was born in Garfield, Utah. She grew up in Tooele and met the love of her life while working at Al’s café. George was a coffee drinking, cigarette smoking, stalky dark haired Navy man and she was a tall, beautiful brunette. He came in every night to play the pinball machine and as fate would have it, he asked her out and the future was written.

Sharyn chose to work in many different professions. She worked for Mountain Bell as a switchboard operator, Zellerback Paper Company, Fort Douglas, Sperry Univac, she sold real estate, worked at the Tooele Army depot, SLCC, and finally as a teacher at TATC.

Sharyn was blessed with many, many friends, but there are three that need mentioning: Doris, Karlene, and Sandra. Friends to the end. She leaves behind her sister Jolene; her daughter; Geri Lyn (Jerry); son David (Pepsy); son-in-law Troy (Lisa); grandkids Adam, Casey, Jake, Hayden, Jordan, Gaven, Spryte, Jax and Mekelle; and great-grandkids Anikah, Cynthia, Travis, Jayde, Kaylee and Arikah.

Sharyn was a very spiritual person, and she taught her children kindness, integrity, faith and love. She was strong, smart, beautiful, kind and generous, and most of all she was loved. If ever a scripture could capture her so well, it would be this: “Strength and dignity are her clothing, and she laughs at the time to come. She opens her mouth with wisdom, and the teaching of kindness is on her tongue. She looks well to the ways of her household and does not eat the bread of idleness.Her children arise and call her blessed; her husband also, and he praises her.Many women do noble things, but you surpass them all” (Proverbs 31:25-28).

A big thank you to all the people who helped care for Sharyn. Lacy and Sarah, Susan, and everyone else who made her life a little easier. A very special thanks to Hudson. “You brought out the youthful Sharyn and a big toothless smile every time you stopped by.” We’d also like to thank Dalton Hoopes Mortuary for their exceptional care and service in our sensitive time.

There will be a casual, informal gathering for Sharyn on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023, from 6 to 8 p.m., at the LDS church, 196 Pinehurst Ave., Tooele, Utah. Stop by anytime to say hello.

Sharyn was affectionately known by her grandkids and great-grandkids as the incredible shrinking grandma. In the end, her stature may have been small but she was larger than life!

We will miss you Mama.