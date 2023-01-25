‘She Loves Me’ at Tooele High School

Show opens Tuesday night, January 24 ♦

Set in a 1930s European perfumery, “She Loves Me” is a romantic comedy with a touch of old-world elegance.

Two shop clerks respond to a lonely hearts newspaper ad — the pre-internet version of a dating app or social media — and they now wait with bated breath for replies to their love letters. But the identities of their pen pal boyfriends remain a secret. The play revolves around the two women’s attempts to discover the identity of the authors of their letters and all the twists and turns along the way.

Tooele High School Theatre brings “She Loves Me” to their stage opening Tuesday, Jan. 24 at 7 p.m. and running nightly at 7 P.M. in the THS auditorium through Saturday, Jan. 28.

The plot may sound familiar. “She Loves Me” is an adaptation of “Parfumerie,” by Hungarian playwright Miklós László, which also inspired “You’ve Got Mail,” starring Meg Ryan and Tom Hanks.

The show’s book is by Joe Masteroff — Cabaret — and features the music and lyrics of Jerry Bock and Sheldon Harnick — Fiddler on the Roof.

“She Loves Me” was nominated for five Tony Awards in 1964. The 1993 Broadway revival won the Olivier Award for Best Musical Revival, the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Revival of a Musical and the 1994 Critics Circle Award for Best Musical. The 2016 Broadway Revival snagged the Tony Award for Best Scenic Design — beating Hamilton.

Written for a small ensemble cast, “She Loves Me,” gives each cast member a moment to shine.

“This musical is remarkably generous to all its performers: a half-dozen supporting characters are given show stoppers, too,” wrote the New York Times.

Tooele High School Theatres’s main cast for “She Loves Me” includes: Eric Black as Arpad Laszlo, Crimson Huff as Ladislav Sipos, Maddie Smith as Ilona Ritter, Caydon Gross as Steven Kodaly, Ben Dymock as Georg Nowack, Nick Willson as Mr. Maraczek, and Aleah Ashby as Amalia Balash.

“She Loves Me” runs nightly from Jan. 24-28 at 7 p.m. at the Tooele High School Auditorium , 301 W. Vine Street in Tooele City. Tickets are $7 and are available at onthestage.tickets/tooele-high-school.