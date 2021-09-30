Tooele Transcript Bulletin – News in Tooele, Utah

September 30, 2021
Sheep Lane closed Friday at SR-138

The Utah Department of Transportation will close Sheep Lane at state Route 138 on Friday, Oct. 1 for paving operations related to the Midvalley Highway.

The closure will be from approximately 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Local access to Sheep Lane will be available, but traffic trying to access SR-138 will be detoured to Erda Way during the closure.

Traffic on SR-138 will be limited to intermittent one-way flagging from just west of Sheep Lane through Parachute Lane on Friday to accommodate paving, according to UDOT.

Crews are paving Midvalley Highway from SR-138 to the Interstate 80 interchange. UDOT plans to complete paving by the end of September, weather permitting. 

At the I-80 interchange with Midvalley HIghway, crews are working on the newly constructed ramps from the Midvalley Highway to I-80.  Work also continues on the animal crossing located mid-corridor. 

While schedules are subject to change based on weather, supply chain or other issues, Midvalley Highway remains on track to open by later this fall, according to UDOT.

 

