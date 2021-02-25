Sheriff asks mayors to help reign in radios

Emergency responders need to communicate with each other and that need may cross agencies and jurisdictions, according to Tooele County Sheriff Paul Wimmer.

However, not everybody with a radio needs to hear everything and everybody with a specialized computer application, doesn’t need to read everything, according to Wimmer.

Wimmer spoke to the Tooele County Council of Governments about the use of emergency radios and phone application during their Feb. 18 meeting.

The Council of Governments consists of representatives of Tooele County government, all municipal governments in the county, the Tooele County School District, and military installations.

Back in the days of the Olympics, the state went to a 800 megahertz radio system so all agencies could communicate with each other, Wimmer said.

“It was needed,” he said. “But radios were almost handed out like candy with poor accountability.”

Wimmer’s concern was that now, years after the Olympics, with radios changing hands, possible theft of radios, and inadequate tracking of who has access to what channels, it may be possible for people — including first responders — to have access to information they don’t need to access.

For instance, personnel outside the sheriff’ department really don’t need access to the sheriff department’s car-to-car radio frequency or the SWAT communications channel.

The Utah Communications Authority can provide each agency with an up to date list of the radios assigned to each agency. They can even disable a radio if needed, Wimmer said.

UCA can also go through a radio and make sure it has all the channels the person the radio is assigned to needs and it can disable channels that person doesn’t need, according to Wimmer.

“But to do that they need to touch the radio,” he said.

Wimmer is in the process of accounting for radios in the departments he oversees. He asked the COG members to do the same for their departments. Police, fire departments, and some public works agencies have radios.

Separate from the radio issue, Wimmer talked about access to dispatch information through two different applications.

Spillman Mobile is a computer program used by law enforcement and other agencies on laptops and desktops to read information from dispatch. Spillman Touch is a mobile app used on phones that provides similar information.

Dispatch may attach “notes” to call information for responding personnel to read.

“Everybody with Spillman doesn’t need that information,” Wimmer said.

The mobile computer program allows access to information to be restricted using the program’s login access. However, Spillman Touch doesn’t allow that kind of filtering, according to Wimmer.

People with Spillman Touch can access the notes and other information that they do not need to access, Wimmer said.

Wimmer asked the mayors to go back to their agencies and conduct a similar review of radio use and frequency assignment.

He also asked that Spillman Touch use be limited to those agencies and people that need full access, other users should be terminated until a way can be found to control access to information, Wimmer said.

“People are just naturally curious,” Wimmer said. “If they can, they’re going to take a look at information they really shouldn’t be looking at.”

It may not currently be illegal, but Wimmer explained it is about people’s privacy and departments’ integrity.