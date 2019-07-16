Sheriff identifies Bargain Buggy’s burglary suspects

Three Salt Lake County residents have been identified as suspects in connection with the burglary of Bargain Buggy’s in June.

Joshua Gibson, 38, of West Valley City; Cindy James, 39, of Kearns; and Christine Rye, 39, of West Jordan, are the suspects in the break-in, according to a release from the Tooele County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office alleges the trio stole two vehicles, keys and customer files from the car dealership on Cimmarron Way.

Charges against Rye were filed in 3rd District Court on July 8. Rye is charged with second-degree felony theft, third-degree felony burglary, third-degree felony obstructing justice, third-degree felony false evidence of title and registration, and a misdemeanor count of theft.

Gibson, who was an Adult Probation and Parole fugitive, was apprehended on July 9 in collaboration with other agencies and taken to the Salt Lake County Jail. Charges connected to the burglary have not been filed against him in 3rd District Court as of press time Tuesday.

James has not been located and charges against her are pending, the release said.

When Tooele County Sheriff’s deputies investigated the burglaries, which were reported on June 16, they determined the business had been burglarized twice the previous night, according to the probable cause statement from Rye’s arrest. In the second burglary attempt, the suspects are shown on camera arriving in a gray Dodge Caliber owned by Rye.

Rye drops off James and Gibson, who entered the building to burglarize it, while she waited outside in her vehicle as a lookout, the statement said. The camera footage showed one suspect steal a white Chevy Silverado and drive to the back of the dealership to load stolen items, including documents, a fridge and car keys, into the back of the truck.

Surveillance footage shows the Caliber follow the Silverado around the back of the building before leaving the scene a short time later, according to the probable cause statement.

On June 24, the stolen Chevy Silverado was recovered in Salt Lake, with Unified Police Department officers recovering a valid temporary vehicle registration, which matched Rye’s Dodge Caliber, the statement said. The temporary tag was placed in the window of the truck to make it appear it had a valid registration.

Investigators spoke with Rye on July 2, during which she admitted to driving the two other suspects to Bargain Buggy’s and sitting in her vehicle while committing the burglary and theft of the truck, according to the statement.

After she was arrested on July 5, Rye admitted the stolen documents and car keys were thrown in a dumpster by one of the other suspects and said she threw the fridge into some bushes on the bank of the Jordan River, the statement said.

Rye made her initial appearance in 3rd District Court on Monday before Judge Matthew Bates. She was appointed an attorney and is scheduled to return to court on Aug. 27 at 1:30 p.m. for a scheduling conference.