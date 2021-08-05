Sheriff makes case for bonus pay for deputies

Loss of staff and lengthy training time has the Tooele County Sheriff’s Office down seven deputies and the sheriff is asking for a retention bonus to temporarily stem the loss.

Tooele County Sheriff Paul Wimmer discussed his plan to offer a $500 bonus to deputies, jail officers, and dispatch employees to put a stop to the “perfect storm” that has seen the number of deputy sheriffs dwindle drastically, he said.

“I’m looking for a bit of a stop gap to a perfect storm in the Sheriff’s Office,” he said. “We’ve never found ourselves this far down in manpower. We’re running 30% down in road deputies.”

Wimmer explained he had one unexpected departure when a deputy’s wife found a job opportunity in Alaska and moved. Another deputy that was hired didn’t pan out in the academy. The department lost one deputy to a local agency and one to Salt Lake, all strictly related to pay, Wimmer said.

And now the department has two that are nearing retirement and two others on a list for potential jobs in another agency.

“Salt Lake pays a new untrained deputy $27 an hour,” Wimmer said. “And we’re a little under $20 an hour. That’s a $7 an hour discrepancy … West Jordan pays $5 an hour more than Tooele County and employee benefit costs are one-half what our deputies pay.”

Aware that the County is planning on doing a market analysis of pay for all county employees, he said he needs to do something now — at least until the study is done — to stop the loss before he just doesn’t have the deputies to do the work.

Wimmer wants to pay deputies a temporary retention bonus of $500 a month until the end of 2021.

“I have the money in my budget for salaries to do this,” he said. “If we wait for 2022 to address this, how far am I down? At what point are we not able to run a 24 hour operation? What parts of the night don’t you want a deputy available?”

Council Chairman Tom Tripp said he isn’t in favor of pay raises unless tax revenue matches the increase.

“If it is an ongoing deal, to pay people more, we need to look at ways to raise revenue and not use one time funds,” Tripp said.

Scott Wardle said any policy on bonuses should be consistent across departments in the county.

Wimmer stressed that he is down in staff now and feels he needs to do something before it gets worse, which could happen before a county wide salary study is completed.

Retaining staff is more efficient than replacing staff, according to Wimmer.

New deputies headed to the academy right now, won’t return until November — if they pass. After that they begin a 12-week in department training, which means it will be February before they are “up top speed,” said Wimmer.

Council member Kendall Thomas doesn’t want to wait.

“The house is on fire, we’re losing deputies and the sheriff has brought us a solution,” he said. “Let’s fix funding for our first responders, kick ass and get it done.”

The July 28 meeting was a work session meeting, so no vote could be taken.

Wardle asked for a policy to be prepared that could be universally applied to all departments across the board.

“We have essential employees in all of our departments,” he said.