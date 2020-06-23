Sheriff trying to remain competitive in tough market for employees

Non-resident deputies and county funded retirement sought for deputies ♦

Tooele County Sheriff Paul Wimmer is looking for deputies and he would like to look further away than Tooele County for them.

Wimmer spoke in favor of two resolutions designed to help his department recruit and retain deputies during the County Commission’s meeting on Tuesday night at the County Building.

One resolution would remove the requirement that deputy sheriffs, corrections officers, court security, and dispatch officers must be Tooele County residents from the County’s personnel policies and procedures manual.

Wimmer said sheriff’s office employees are governed by both County and Sheriff Office policies, but putting the residency requirement in County’s policy manual ties the Sheriff’s hands when it comes to responding to market needs when recruiting.

“It makes it cumbersome to make adjustments to market needs when it comes to things like residency,” he said.

Wimmer pointed to the numerous deputies and police officers from out of county agencies that reside in Tooele County.

“It allows them to cast a broader net when recruiting,” Wimmer said. “We want to cast a broader net when we recruit. It becomes an issue when it keeps qualified applicants from applying because if they get the job they would have to move.”

Wimmer said he’s looking at a requirement that sheriff’s employees live within a 50 mile radius from the Sheriff’s Office.

“That strikes a balance between distance and response time, as well as cost because deputies use their vehicle to commute,” Wimmer said.

The second resolution would have the County pickup the tab for a new employee contribution for the public safety tier II retirement system.

The Legislature initially made changes in the Utah Retirement System in 2011, according to Wimmer.

At that time public safety employees could retire after 20 years with 50% of their average highest three years of pay.

A new retirement system, called Tier II, was adopted for employees hired after 2011. It allowed public safety officers to retire after 25 years with 37.5% of their highest three years of pay, Wimmer said.

Recent changes by the state Legislature now make it possible for Tier II public safety retirement employees to retire after 25 years, but with 50% of their highest three years of pay.

But the change came with a price, according to Wimmer.

There is a 2.27% of the employee’s salary cost that the state Legislature allows the county to pass on to the employee or the county may cover the cost, according to Wimmer.

Wimmer wants the County to cover the cost.

“Talking it over with HR, it looks like 90% of cities and counties will be picking up the cost,” Wimmer said. “We would be the odd man out.”

The additional cost to the employee would become a recruiting issue as some of the Sheriff’s nearest recruiting competitors, including some agencies in Tooele County, have already decided to pick up the extra cost for their public safety employees, according to Wimmer.

While he did not say he opposed the county picking up the extra cost, Commission Chairman Tom Tripp pointed out that he is aware that many taxpayers have to make a contribution to their retirement plans.

Commissioner Kendall Tomas asked Wimmer if his department was fully staffed.

The answer from Wimmer was a qualified “yes.”

Wimmer said the department started the year down six road deputies.

“It has taken this long to build that back up,” he said. “But we filled our last position with somebody from the jail. So on paper we are full.”

This was the first reading for both resolutions. The County Commission may review and vote on the resolutions at their next regular meeting.

“We are in a time when many deputies are struggling to find a reason to do their job,” Wimmer said. “I feel very passionate about doing this for them.”