Sheriff’s Department recognizes workers for their help

The Tooele County Sheriff’s Department held their annual banquet recently to recognize their staff for keeping the department going.

The banquet was held during National Law Enforcement week on the evening of May 13 .

The banquet began with a dinner and a video recapping the past two years for workers at the department.

“We had a longer banquet because last year we couldn’t have it because of COVID,” said Tooele County Sheriff Paul Wimmer.

After dinner and the video, those who had worked for the department for five, 10, and 15 years were recognized.

Then five outstanding awards for 2019 were given out.

The five awards went to: Sgt. David Bleazard, who helped track down a man stealing vehicles; Deputy Christofer Chavez who was recognized for catching a suspect after lifting a fingerprint off of a crime scene and Deputy Mitch Stephenson, who identified an outgoing letter from a jail inmate as they were being released about how to bring drugs into the Tooele County Jail.

Other 2019 service awards were given to Dispatcher Veneta Arvanitas, who took on extra assignments at work; Pam Weaber, a front desk clerk, who helps the Tooele County Sheriff’s office with safety regulations and a maintenance employee named Calvin Cobb for how he maintains the systems at the jail.

The 2019 Sheriff’s Award was given to Sabrina Fawson, Wimmer’s assistant.

“She is the first line of human resources and an integral part of my budget,” said Wimmer speaking about Fawson.

2020 service awards were given out to Deputies Jeff Miller, Conner Turner, Dane Lerdahl, and Kevin Snider.

They were awarded for their discovery of inmates at the jail who were manufacturing weapons.

Sgt. David Bleazard and Deputies Erik Keyes, Thomas Sinnott, and Marika Ascarte were awarded outstanding service for their work on a fatality during a snowstorm in the winter where they helped keep children calm at the scene of the accident.

Others given the 2020 service awards included Deputies Eric Keyes and Jeff Miller, along with citizen Curtiss Sloan for entering a structural fire and pulling a woman from the home, dispatcher Brayle Crosman for her extra efforts helping out in dispatch, and BriAnne Stephens, who helps the department do things legally and works on civil paper service.

Deputy Scott Caldwell was awarded a lifesaving award for his effort climbing through a window of a house and helping an individual who had overdosed.

“He administered Narcan and saved the man’s life,” said Wimmer.

Scott McKenzie, a volunteer, received the 2020 Sheriff’s Award for writing and putting together a plan to prevent COVID-19 in the jail.

“This was hugely successful, because ever since COVID hit, we have only had nine inmates become infected,” Wimmer said. “All of them were minor and there was never a true outbreak. It was always one inmate here and one there.”