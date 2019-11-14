Sheriff’s Office develops new incentive-based inmate program

Sheriff Inmate Labor Program is intended to help inmates transition back into society ♦

Serving time for a crime typically means going to jail, but at the Tooele County Detention Center, some lighter-sentenced inmates may have the option to trade jail time for community service and labor.

The Tooele County Sheriff’s Office and detention center recently implemented the Sheriff Inmate Labor Program. SILP is a regulated and incentive-based program that allows inmates to develop useful job skills or work habits to help them make a successful transition back into society. This is done by performing city and county-level staff labor that would otherwise be performed by a paid staff member.

Tooele County Sheriff Paul Wimmer, Chief Deputy Brian White, Lt. Ray Clinton and Deputy Dave Cluff developed SILP using two of the office’s core values — innovation and creativity.

The program, though still in its infancy, is hoped to help inmates make a worthwhile transformation, according to Wimmer.

“The biggest challenges with getting out of jail is being successful,” he said.

“A large part of being successful is finding a job, and this inmate labor program affords them the opportunity to prove their worth in the workforce with hopes of there being a job waiting for them upon fulfilling their sentence,” he said. “We’re supportive of the inmates getting out of here and being successful, because if they’re successful, in most cases we don’t see them resort back to the lifestyle that got them here in the first place.”

Participation in the program is voluntary, but inmates must agree to the terms and conditions outlined in SILP’s contract and must prove themselves to be eligible based on criteria by the Sheriff’s Office.

To be eligible, the inmate must be classified as minimum-security, must not have any aggravated or sexual offenses, must not have an extensive institutional history, must be fully sentenced and must be subject to a daily drug screening every time they show up to work at the Sheriff’s Office, White said.

“While it’s still quite new, we’ve already started to see success,” Wimmer said. “Probably the biggest limitation is having inmates in a position to qualify for the program.”

While under the supervision of an ankle monitor, the inmate must show that they can procure their own housing by staying with family, friends or significant others. They must also provide their own transportation to and from their appointed place of work, whether that is the Sheriff’s Office itself, Deseret Peak Complex or other County locations.

“We first verify that they have a place to live and then we follow up with their home to ensure that it’s suitable to live in and that there aren’t any drugs in the home,” White said.

After six weeks, inmates may be allowed to work part-time and after 12 weeks work full-time. All supplemental work must be approved by the Sheriff’s Office. The ultimate goal is for the inmate find a job. The Sheriff’s Office, along with the Utah Department of Workforce Services, work together to facilitate the best transition for the individuals until their sentence is finished. At that point, they will be considered a successful graduate of the program.

SILP currently has a female inmate who cleans and maintains the administrative areas and lobby of the Sheriff’s Office. Another individual has recently successfully completed the program, White said.

“It’s worked very well and it’s advantageous for a couple reasons,” White said. “One, being we don’t have to pay someone to come in and clean our facility and two, I don’t need to pull inmates from the back of the facility which opens up the possibility of contraband entering the facility.”

If an inmate can pattern their work as a trustee, a drug drop can potentially be arranged, making it nearly impossible to keep drugs or contraband out of the jail, according to Wimmer.

“This program helps keep drugs out of the facility because the workers aren’t coming back into the facility,” Wimmer said.

“They only come into the front area and clean the facilities after proving that they’re clean and they never go into the back of the facility,” Wimmer said. “… If they’re not clean then they would be taken off the program and they’d serve the rest of their sentence in jail.”

Wimmer noted the program also saves expenses to the taxpayer.

“Even if you’re paying an individual working part-time minimum wage to do the tasks that a SILP inmate currently does, that would still amount to approximately $13,000 a year,” he said. “On top of that, the rate to feed, clothe and house an inmate is about $73 a day. All they cost us on the SILP program is the labor to conduct a drug test, but that’s much more affordable than someone incarcerated in the facility.”

If an inmate can qualify for the program, it’s overall a productive way to get them to part with a destructive past lifestyle and facilitate a transition into a new and improved life, according to Wimmer.

“A lot of the inmates just want to sit in the back and do their time,” White said. “That’s up to them. But this is a program that is designed for people that want to improve their life because they’re sick of the lifestyle that brought them here and they want to try an alternative plan.”