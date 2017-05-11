Sheriff’s office gives safety tips after Sunday’s UTV crash

UTV driver who fell into mine shaft expected to recover ♦

After search and rescue teams were called out to assist on a UTV accident in a mine shaft over the weekend, the Tooele County Sheriff’s Office is reminding recreationalists to follow safety precautions.

Tooele County Sheriff Lt. Ron Johnson said anyone driving a UTV (Utility Task Vehicle/side-by-side), ATV or other recreational vehicles should be aware of their surroundings during a trip, including looking at maps and signs that they may be near an inactive mine or other unsafe area.

Johnson also recommended anyone driving or riding an ATV should wear a helmet and seatbelt when available. Drivers should also slow down and limit their driving at night due to the possibility of unsafe conditions off road, he said.

Utah state law requires off-highway vehicle riders or passengers under the age of 18 to wear a helmet.

The accident occurred early Sunday morning after the male driver of the UTV went to get firewood and didn’t return to the campsite, according to the sheriff’s office. His family became concerned and looked for the driver, eventually finding the UTV in the mine shaft.

The emergency call was redirected to Utah County’s dispatch, though the accident occurred in Tooele County in Sunshine Canyon, Johnson said. Utah County Search and Rescue and Unified Fire responded to the scene, where they found the ATV trapped in the mouth of the mine shaft with no driver inside.

Johnson said the driver was located about 90 feet down in the mine shaft and unconscious. It’s believed the UTV slid down into the mine shaft after the driver strayed too close to the opening.

Once emergency responders from Utah County realized they were conducting operations in Tooele County, the county’s search and rescue team, as well as the sheriff’s office, responded to the scene. The UTV was carefully removed from the opening before crews could get the driver below, Johnson said.

The driver of the UTV was freed about 90 minutes into the operation and transported by medical helicopter to a Salt Lake area hospital, Johnson said. He suffered a head injury during the fall but is expected to make a full recovery.