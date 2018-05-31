Sheriff’s Office honors staff for service achievements

Deputies, dispatchers and civilian employees of the Tooele County Sheriff’s Office were honored for their work at an annual banquet Thursday evening at Tooele Technical College.

Sheriff’s office employees received awards following a video recapping the year and a dinner provided by Ultimate Catering.

“There’s an entire shift of deputies over at the jail right now that it’s not an option for them to attend tonight,” Wimmer said. “It’s that type of service that makes these banquets happen … I know there’s a whole lot more great work going on out there and we just really appreciate the day-in and day-out effort of each and every one of you.”

Employees recognized for five years of experience were control room operators Aimee Gonzalez and Stephanie Vargas, and crossing guard Tiffany Magleby. The 10-year recipients were Sgt. Norberto Aranda, Deputy Shane Didericksen, Brooke Bowen and Monica Drew.

Employees recognized for 15 years of experience were Lt. Eli Wayman and Deputy Thomas Humphreys. Dispatcher Shannon Gowans was recognized for 20 years with the sheriff’s office.

Vargas, Pam Weaver, dispatcher Makayla Russell, and deputies Mindy Millett and Chris Reyes received Outstanding Service Awards for their respective divisions within the sheriff’s office. The entire investigations unit of the sheriff’s office — Aranda, Deputy Jim White and detectives Shane Starks, Andrew Goss and Derek Brummel — also received an Outstanding Service Award.

Darren Holden was recognized for his actions to assist the victims of a September ATV accident near Vernon with the Citizen of the Year Award. Holden came upon the crash site and, after assessing the scene, left for better cell phone reception.

After calling for assistance, Holden returned to the accident site and render assistance to a female victim who stopped breathing. He was able to get her breathing again and provide aid until a medical helicopter arrived.

Sgt. Heather Prescott received the Lifesaving Award after she assisted a woman who called dispatch after a customer at Delle gas station became unconscious. She gave the caller instructions on who to administer chest compressions until first responders were on scene.

The customer began breathing on their own within seven minutes of the call coming in to dispatch, according to the nomination letter.

The corrections team of Sgt. Dustin Long, Aimee Gonzalez, and deputies Mark Hayden, Shaylee Holley and Wilbert Tso received the Sheriff’s Award for aid they provided to an inmate who attempted suicide. The team gave chest compressions until ambulance crews arrived and a pulse was detected, the nomination letter said.

“It was a moment of pride, as I watched these guys do what they do best,” Wimmer said. “They were firing on all cylinders. There’s nothing I would have asked them to do differently that night.”

Deputy Scott Caldwell also received a Sheriff’s Award in recognition of his output on DUI enforcement and arrests, in addition to his remarkable work ethic, Wimmer said.