Sheriff’s office involved in search for missing man

The vehicle of a missing West Bountiful man was located near the Tooele and Box Elder county lines over the weekend.

John Darrell Page, 74, was last seen at a Maverick convenience store in Centerville on July 24 and was reported missing by his family on July 27, according to West Bountiful police. Page is 5 feet 7 inches tall, 160 pounds with gray hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue-and-white checkered shirt, blue hat and blue jeans.

Tooele County Sheriff Paul Wimmer said cell phone location information indicated Page’s phone was somewhere roughly 20 miles northwest of South Mountain. Page was known to frequent Tooele County for target practice and collecting arrowheads, according to Wimmer.

Due to the large margin of error on cell phone location data, Tooele County sheriff’s deputies and county search and rescue crews began to canvass the general area, Wimmer said. A Box Elder County surveyor noticed Page’s Ford Explorer on Friday morning in the Lakeside area near Wrathall Pass.

The vehicle was located that afternoon through joint efforts by Tooele, Box Elder, Davis and Utah counties, Wimmer said.

After reviewing the location of the vehicle, it was determined to be in Box Elder County and the search was passed along to Box Elder County Sheriff’s Office, Wimmer said. Tooele County Sheriff’s Office continues to support the search.

Given the location the vehicle was found, it’s likely Page was going rock or arrowhead hunting, Wimmer said. It’s not an area known for target practice or other shooting.

When the Ford Explorer was recovered, it was parked and locked, with gloves set on the passenger seat, Wimmer said. While processing the scene, it was determined the vehicle had plenty of fuel and started up without signs of a mechanical problem.

There is no suspicion of foul play in Page’s disappearance at this time, Wimmer said.

Search crews traveled on foot, by horse and with helicopters during the search and it’s still unknown how far Page could have traveled, he said. The search area has been widened.

Wimmer said more than 100 volunteers contributed to the search for Page.

On Sunday, West Bountiful police announced the organized search efforts to locate Page were suspended after a decision was made by his family and law enforcement. Anyone with information regarding Page’s disappearance can contact the West Bountiful Police Department at 801-298-6000.