Shirlene Colledge  “Sheen”

Our loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, sister and friend passed away peacefully with loved ones by her side on April 7, 2017.

Shirlene was born April 12, 1939, to Marvin York and Rachel Jackson, in Santaquin, Utah. Her family moved to Magna, Utah, in 1948. She graduated from Cyprus High School in 1957. She attended Hollywood Beauty College and opened her own beauty shop (JanSheen) in Magna in the early ‘60s. She married Robert Colledge on Feb. 1, 1960, in Magna, Utah.

Throughout her career she worked for numerous companies, including the Tooele Phone Company, Baker’s Ice Cream, Tooele Chamber of Commerce, Hood’s Drug, Tooele Smelter and Century Finance, where she was the first female manager and earned several performance awards that resulted in several trips for her and her husband to Mexico.

She was President of the Tooele Ladies of Elks in 1978. She also belonged to the Tooele Diamond Lil’s Red Hatters. She was a 16-year breast cancer survivor, and she lived by her motto “BTLB” every day.

She loved spending time with her family; camping; watching sports, especially the Minnesota Vikings and the Utah Jazz; and taking trips to Wendover and Idaho for lottery tickets. She enjoyed bowling in the Tooele Women’s League and held one of the highest averages.

She was preceded in death by her parents and oldest brother, Roy.

She leaves behind her husband of 57 years, Robert; her daughters Janice (Ron) Wegner and Monica (Eric) Spangle; grandchildren Derek (Annie) Hansen, Hillaree (Mike) Harrison, Chazz Gustin and Jon (Cindy) Wegner; nine great-grandchildren; and siblings Naoma, Jack, VeNeta, Bonnie and MarRae.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, April 14, 2017, at noon at Tate Mortuary, 110 S. Main Street in Tooele, where viewings will be held Thursday from 6-8 p.m. and Friday from 11 a.m.-noon. Online condolences welcomed at www.tatemortuary.com.