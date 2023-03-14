Our beautiful mother Shirley Ann Pitt, age 72, passed away March 11, 2023. Shirley was born Oct. 22, 1950, in Tooele, Utah, to Nellie Georgine Yates and Murray Neil Pitt. She grew up on a small homestead in Lake Point, Utah, and graduated from Tooele High School where she proudly marched with the high school band in the 1967 Rose Parade. She married and later divorced Billy Butler. They had three children she loved and eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren she absolutely adored.

Shirley was proud of the years she spent as a Sherriff’s Deputy for Elko County, though she was most proud of being a mother. She loved watching rodeos and was an avid animal lover.

Shirley is survived by her children Jeff (Jessica), Brandon (Donna), Kisha (Tyler); grandchildren Dalton, Serena, Hadley, Maisy, Koty, Richard, Michael, Kaylee, Aaron, and Abrielle; great-grandchildren Averee and Deven. She was preceded in death by her father Murray, mother Nellie, brother Donald, and her sisters Midge and Lucy.