February 25, 2020
Shirley E. Sleight

Obit Shirley E. SleightShirley E. Sleight passed away peacefully Feb. 19, 2020.

She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother. She was born to George Heber and Evelyn Bonita Mattinson on April 11, 1930. Shirley is survived by her three sons, two daughters, and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her loving parents, four brothers, three sons and a granddaughter. 

Graveside services will be held at the Payson Cemetery, March 6, 2020 at 11 a.m.

We will love and miss you forever.

