Shirley Gates passed away peacefully Sunday, December 25, 2016, at her home at the age of 88. She was born Sept. 6, 1928, in Salt Lake City to Evan Bennett and Iantha Richards Arthur. Shirley married Leone Gates on June 6, 1947, in Sandy and made their home in Tooele where they raised their three children. Shirley sold Avon for 35 years and enjoyed visiting with her clients. Throughout the years she enjoyed collecting stuffed bears, spoons and commemorative plates she proudly displayed in her home.

She is survived by her husband: Leone Gates of Tooele; children: Mike Gates (Liz), Jeff Gates (Elaine) and Shellie Tompkins (Sam); six grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents; brothers: Vaughn, Ross, Reed, Cecil and Keith; sisters: Azalea, Gladys, Fredonia, Veda, Maxine, Blanche and Carol; grandson Justin Gates; and great-grandson Jayson Corporon.

The family wants to give a special thanks to Harmony Home Health nurses, and Sarah from Home Instead Senior Care for all their help and assistance.

A visitation will be held at Dalton-Hoopes, 150 W. Main St., Grantsville, Utah, on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, from 6:30-8 p.m. Interment will be at St. John Cemetery on Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, at 11 a.m.

Memories and online condolences may be shared at daltonhoopes.com.