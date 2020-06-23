Shirley J. Hammond passed away June 17, 2020, at the age of 92. She was born Nov. 18, 1927, to Clinton and Mariam (Hunter) Fulmer.

She married Melvin Don Hammond on Aug. 28, 1946. She was a Roy, Utah, resident for 65 years in the same home. She was a member of the Roy Senior Center for many years involved in ceramics. She loved playing cards with the ladies there. She loved to camp and golf.

Shirley was a mother of three: Brent, Diane, and Don; two grandchildren, Chad and Paul; two great-grandchildren, Spencer and Jamie.

She was preceded in death by her husband Melvin and two wonderful brothers, Keith and Donald (Bud) Fulmer.

A viewing will be held Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at Myers Mortuary, 5865 S. 1900 West, Roy, Utah, from 6 to 7 p.m. A graveside service will be held at the Tooele City Cemetery, on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at 1 p.m.

Thank you to Casey and Mandy with Symbii Hospice. We are truly blessed for your friendship and care, you went beyond your call of duty.

Send condolences to the family at www.myers-mortuary.com.