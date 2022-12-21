Shooter appears in court

Marcus Joseph Martinez, a Tooele resident, who was arrested on Dec. 8 after discharging a firearm over 20 times over the heads of law enforcement officers in the direction of homes, appeared before 3rd District Court Judge Teresa Welch on Monday, Dec. 19 in his initial court appearance.

During the court session, which took place around 10:30 a.m., Martinez’s lawyer, Mark Brown, who was not court appointed, talked with Welch on behalf of Martinez.

Brown and Martinez waved the reading of his charges and a detention hearing was set for Dec. 27 at 1 p.m.

Martinez was arrested and booked into the Tooele County Jail without bail on three counts of aggravated assault, third-degree felonies; illegal discharge of a firearm, a class B misdemeanor; felony discharge of a firearm, a third-degree felony; possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, a second-degree felony; and reckless endangerment, a class A misdemeanor.

On Dec. 8, just before 1 p.m., Tooele City Police officers were dispatched to Elk Meadow Loop regarding a report of lewdness, which turned into shots fired upon officers’ arrival, according to an affidavit of probable cause written by the arresting officer.

The reporting party told dispatch that the male was her son and was worried he would shoot at someone. She later provided a statement that Martinez had choked her. It is unclear whether she was injured.

When officers arrived, two male individuals/witnesses advised the officers that Martinez pointed an assault rifle directly at them when he was standing in the middle of the roadway while they were driving in front of the home.

As the officers began staging in the area, Martinez discharged an AR-15 rifle.

As SWAT officers who responded to the scene showed up, Martinez fired an excess of 20 rounds over the officer’s heads and in the direction of homes in the area from inside his home, according to Cpl. Colbey Bentley, public information officer at the Tooele City Police Department.

During the incident, officers locked down parts of Skyline Drive, Deer Hollow Road south of Skyline Drive, Elk Meadow Loop, and Oak Lane. The roads were shut down for around three hours and residents weren’t allowed to return home.

Martinez finally came out of the home and was arrested around 4 p.m. He was booked into the Tooele County Jail.

Martinez will appear before the court on arraignment set for Jan. 10, 2023 on three counts of purchasing, transferring, or use of a firearm by a restricted person, a third-degree felony, and one count of interfering with an arresting officer, a class B misdemeanor, operating or being in actual physical control of a vehicle without ignition interlock system, a class B misdemeanor, and driving on a revoked or suspended license for an alcohol offence, also a class B misdemeanor after Martinez got in trouble with the law in June, 2022.