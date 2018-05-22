Shooters gather for Top Shot competition at Dugway

Competitors took on a revamped and expanded course at Dugway Proving Ground last Friday for the seventh annual Tactical Top Shot Competition.

A total of 75 participants, primarily area law enforcement officers, including the Tooele County Sheriff’s Office, and local service members, took on six fast-paced courses using shotguns, rifles and pistols. The competition has grown and evolved through feedback from law enforcement, military and civilian shooters, according to Dugway Director of Emergency Services Phillip Fishbeck.

“Every year we ask for feedback from the shooters,” Fishbeck said. “We look at each and every single one of them and we try to put some weight on it and actually say, ‘What can we do? How can we progress this officer’s concern? How can we address this individual’s need for a different activity?’”

The long-distance rifle course had one of the more noticeable changes, with participants firing at targets as far as 500 yards away from the turret of a Mine Resistant Ambush Protected vehicle. In the past, shooters laid on a trailer and fired from a prone position, Fishbeck said.

“This year we decided to incorporate a piece of military equipment used in the battlefield,” he said.

Participants were given two minutes to complete each of the five shooting stations, which had different points of emphasis. Any remaining targets at the time limit were a penalty. The sixth station was a new edition to the event — tomahawk throwing — which was untimed.

Another new addition to the competition was a digital timing system, where shooters would use a pistol to shoot a target to start and stop their total time on the course.

“This year we’re utilizing this digital start and stop timer system so it gives a more accurate time versus a shot clock or the stop watches,” Fishbeck said.

Fishbeck said it takes about six months to plan the competition and the Dugway Police Department about one week to set up the various shooting courses. Dugway dispatchers, firefighters and medics also volunteered for the annual event.

A first-time participant, Tooele County Sheriff’s Deputy Brandon Roberts said he enjoyed the shooting courses. He was one of three Tooele County Sheriff’s deputies participating Friday.

“I think it’s set up great,” Roberts said. “Good competition out here. I haven’t done the other courses but this one’s fun.”

It was the second time competing in Top Shot for Tooele High graduate Ketrah Dekanich, who serves in the University of Utah’s Army ROTC program.

“I think last year was really well done,” Dekanich said. “I think this year is a lot more organized with the amount of people that came out and I think it’s a lot more difficult course this year than last year.”

A junior next fall, Dekanich said she participates in shooting competitions as a way to get outdoors, get tips on shooting and honor law enforcement during National Police Week. Her father, James Dekanich, is the Dugway Chief of Police.

Agencies involved in Top Shot Competition included the Salt Lake City, Unified, Sandy City and Draper City police departments, as well as the Utah National Guard, U.S. Air Force Reserve and more.

The winner in the Factory Men’s Division was Salt Lake City Police Officer Aaron Buchei in 213.13 seconds. The Factory Women’s Division winner was Unified Police Officer Tiffany Twitchell-Smith in 573.91 seconds.

In the Practical Women’s Division, sponsored shooter Lisa Libby won in 315.28 seconds. Unified Police Officer Phillip Vollmer was the winner in the Practical Men’s Division in a time of 201.62 seconds.

Provo City Police Detective Troy Morgan won the Unlimited Men’s Division in 265.03 seconds.

The men’s and women’s tomahawk champ’s were Staff Sgt. Tiffany Donovan of the 419th Security Forces and Agent Andrew Dalton of Utah Adult Probation and Parole.