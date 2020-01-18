Shooting in Grantsville home leaves 4 dead 1 wounded

Grantsville Police Department responded to a call on Friday night at 7:18 p.m. at a residence on Eastmoor Drive on the east end of Main Street.

Upon entering the home they found four people with fatal gun shot wounds.

A fifth victim was at the hospital.

A suspect was taken into custody on Friday night.

The victims and the suspect were reported to be from the same family.

The State Crime Lab, the Tooele County Sheriff, the Tooele City Police and the Utah Highway Patrol all responded offering assistance.

State Crime Lab investigators were on the scene until early Saturday morning.

Three of the victims were reported to be youth.

The Tooele County School District officials said they are working with their crisis team to provide counseling services for students when school begins on Tuesday.

“We are deeply saddened and shocked to hear of the events that occurred last night in Grantsville. We want to express our sincere condolences to those who have been impacted by this tragic situation,” said the school district in a Facebook post.

Gov. Gary Herbert reached out Friday night with a comment on Twitter about the incident

“Our hearts are broken by the horrible news coming out Grantsville tonight. We mourn over the loss of innocent lives,” he said.

Grantsville Mayor Brent Marshall was at the scene on Friday night offering support and assistance to the responders.

“This is a tragedy for the family and for our entire community,” he said.