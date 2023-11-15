Children who are in need of assistance this Christmas can apply to participate in the Shop with a Cop program.

Applications for the program opened on Nov. 1 and will close on Dec. 1.

The program, which allows children under the age of 18 to visit Walmart on Dec. 16 and go shopping for toys with a local police officer, is open for those who are in need of assistance.

“There are no hard guidelines on who can and cannot apply,” Cpl. Colbey Bentley, Tooele City’s public information officer said. “Christmas is a really exciting time for so many, but right now money is tight, budgets are stretched thin, and inflation has made things tough. We want to provide a good Christmas for those who couldn’t otherwise or for families who have had something tragic happen to them throughout the year.”

This year, 70 or 80 children will be able to participate in the program, depending on the number of police officers available to shop with them.

Officers want to encourage members of the community who need help this Christmas to apply for the program.

“I know a lot of people have a hard time asking for help,” Bentley said. “For those on the fence about asking for assistance and applying for the program, just know the experience isn’t just for the kids. It’s for the officer too. We want kids to have a chance to have a good Christmas.”

Money collected to be able to put on the program comes from donations from members of the community. So far, officers have collected around $10,000.

To donate, please visit the Tooele City Police Department’s Facebook page and scroll down for their QR code to donate via Venmo. Those who don’t use Venmo can visit the Tooele City Finance Office and donate there at Tooele City Hall.

Additionally, officers will host their “Tip a Cop” events at local restaurants in Tooele City and Grantsville during December to collect more money for the program.

To apply for the Shop with a Cop program, please visit https://bit.ly/tooeleswac2023. Those who are participating in the Toys for Tots Program, Shop with a Soldier, or any other Christmas assistance program are not eligible to participate in the Shop with a Cop program.