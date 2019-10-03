SHS faces tough test; Tooele, Grantsville hit the road in Week Eight

The Stansbury football team gets to celebrate homecoming this week, but the Stallions’ guests are far from a slouch.

Mountain View comes in a week after having its undefeated season — and its own homecoming — spoiled by Park City, and the Bruins will be out for revenge and the inside track to second place in Region 10.

Stansbury’s neighbors to the south in Tooele will make the long trek to Vernal to face a struggling Uintah squad. The Buffaloes will look to get their ship righted again after a disappointing loss to Cedar Valley last week.

Grantsville is riding a four-game winning streak into Friday’s Region 13 road game in Bluffdale against Summit Academy, a team led by former Cowboys head coach Les Hamilton. The Cowboys have won their first two region games in convincing fashion; however, the Bears are a far superior opponent to Judge Memorial and South Summit.

Here’s a look at this week’s games.

Mountain View Bruins (6-1, 3-1 Region 10, No. 5 in RPI) at Stansbury Stallions

(4-3, 3-1, No. 7 in RPI)

Where: Stallion Stadium, Stansbury High School, 5300 N. Stallion Way, Stansbury Park

When: Friday, 7 p.m.

Last week: Mountain View lost to Park City 42-16; Stansbury beat Ben Lomond 49-7

All-time series: Stansbury leads 3-0

Last meeting: at Stansbury 57, Mountain View 43; Nov. 2, 2018

The scoop: It’s finally Stansbury’s turn to play its homecoming game, and the Stallions certainly didn’t schedule a cupcake in this one. Mountain View is one of the top teams in Class 4A, and will look to avenge last year’s first-round state playoff loss to the Stallions in this one.

The Bruins feature a strong passing attack that averages 244.9 yards per game, as well as a rushing game that keeps defenses honest at 162.4 yards per contest. Mountain View quarterback Duce Anderson has thrown for 1,649 yards and 18 touchdowns against just five interceptions, and he also has 426 yards and seven TDs on the ground. McKay Strauss is the Bruins’ leading rusher with 540 yards and four TDs, while the passing game features three primary targets: Ben Mella (26 catches, 495 yards, seven TDs); Colton Burr (25-321-0) and David Hair (20-424-6).

However, Stansbury’s defense has been nothing if not opportunistic this season. The Stallions have picked off 13 passes, led by Gabe Harris’ five and Pae Tia’s two, and they’ve broken up 31 would-be completions. Stansbury has also recovered five fumbles and blocked three punts.

Offensively, the Stallions feature a balanced attack, led by quarterback Kru Huxford (1,284 yards and nine TDs passing, 469 yards and five TDs rushing) and running back Tommy Christopherson (902 rushing yards, 13 TDs). Harris had a quiet game last week against Ben Lomond, but still leads the Stallions with 35 catches for 757 yards and six touchdowns.

Tooele Buffaloes (3-4,

2-2 Region 10, No. 10 in RPI) at Uintah Utes

(1-6, 0-4, No. 22 in RPI)

Where: Uintah High School, 1880 W. 500 North, Vernal

When: Friday, 7 p.m.

Last week: Tooele lost to Cedar Valley 28-24; Uintah lost to Ogden 35-14

Since 1970: Tooele leads 5-2

Last meeting: At Tooele 28, Uintah 0; Aug. 17, 2018

The scoop: Last week’s homecoming game was a tough one for the Buffaloes, who saw key players go down with injuries and also saw their head coach leave the game on a stretcher. Fortunately, it appears coach Andru Jones will be able to coach the team this week after his health scare, and Tooele is facing a desperate Uintah team that ranks at the bottom of Class 4A’s Ratings Percentage Index.

Last season, the Buffaloes built a 28-0 lead on the Utes in the season opener between the two teams before rain and lightning halted the game midway through the second quarter. Things haven’t gone much better for Uintah this season, as the Utes’ lone victory came in Week 3 against Providence Hall, a winless first-year Class 3A program.

The Utes have struggled to get much going offensively, passing for just 574 yards and rushing for 645. That’s an average of 174 yards of total offense per game, and they average just 11 points per contest as a result. In Region 10 play, Uintah has been outscored 161-24, including a pair of shutout losses to Park City and Cedar Valley.

That could spell trouble against Tooele, which has shown some big-play ability and has allowed more than 28 points just once all season. The Buffaloes will look to the likes of running back Nukuluve Helu (1,029 rushing yards, seven TDs) and quarterback Kulani Iongi (761 passing yards, 125 rushing yards, seven combined TDs) to get their offense going, while Ty Sutherland (67 tackles) and Kameron Rolle (three interceptions) will lead the Buffs’ defense into Vernal.

Grantsville Cowboys (5-2,

2-0 Region 13, No. 5 in RPI) at Summit Academy Bears (3-4, 0-2, No. 11 in RPI)

Where: Summit Academy High School, 14942 S. 560 West, Bluffdale

When: Friday, 7 p.m.

Last week: Grantsville beat South Summit 28-13; Summit Academy lost to Juan Diego 38-13

All-time series: Grantsville leads 1-0

Last meeting: At Grantsville 35, Summit Academy 24; Aug. 24, 2018

The scoop: Grantsville will face its toughest test of the Region 13 season so far after cruising to comfortable victories over Judge Memorial and South Summit the past two weeks. Summit Academy, which has taken its lumps against arguably the region’s top two teams in Morgan and Juan Diego, is desperately trying to avoid falling three games behind the top of the Region 13 heap.

The Bears haven’t played the most difficult of schedules, with their three wins coming against winless Class 5A Cottonwood, winless first-year program Providence Hall and two-win Union. They suffered a two-point loss to a San Juan team that Grantsville beat by 20 points, and lost handily to Star Valley (Wyoming) (36-7), Morgan (28-17) and Juan Diego (38-13).

Grantsville comes into Friday’s game red-hot, having won all four of its games in September. While none of the Cowboys’ opponents in that stretch other than San Juan can be considered among Class 3A’s elite, Grantsville has also shown an ability to compete with the classification’s best, as evidenced by a pair of low-scoring, close losses to Manti and North Sanpete early in the season.

Jackson Sandberg and Logan White have combined for 1,145 passing yards and 14 touchdowns with just three interceptions this season. Trent Brown and James Fuluvaka have rushed for 829 yards and five TDs, and Ammon Bartley and Taylor Wood have 56 catches for 857 yards and 10 TDs between them.

The Bears will also have to contend with a ball-hawking defense against the Cowboys, as Grantsville has 10 interceptions, 27 pass breakups and 10 fumble recoveries this season. Kaden Kelley has four sacks, three interceptions and three fumble recoveries, Chace Gipson has 10 pass breakups, Jonas Floyd has three sacks and Austin Gray has 3 1/2 sacks.