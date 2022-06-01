SHS, GHS, THS graduates

A day of celebration for Tooele Valley High School graduations ♦

The Tooele County School District held graduation ceremonies for Grantsville High, Stansbury High and Tooele High schools at the Maverik Center in West Valley City on Thursday, May 26, 2022.

The first ceremony started at 10 a.m. and the last ceremony concluded at 8 p.m.

It was a day for students, parents, educators, friends and family to mark a major achievement while sitting at the precarious precipice of the future.

Pictured are the class of 2022 valedictorians; CC Woods, Stansbury High School (above), Jordyn Wilder, Grantsville High School (above right) and Nathan Flake (right).

More photos and stories can be found inside on page 2 for Tooele and Grantsville High schools and page 3 for Stansbury High School.

Other Tooele County High Schools also held graduation ceremonies last week.

Information on Dugway High School graduation can be found on page 5. Adult Education and the Digital Education Center graduation ceremonies are featured on page 10. Wendover High School’s class of 2022 can be found on page 14.

Congratulations graduates and best wishes on achieving your dreams.