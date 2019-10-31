SHS snags fifth-place finish

Grantsville, Tooele reach Day 2 of state tournament ♦

This year’s Stansbury volleyball team reached heights the Stallions had never reached before.

The accolades included a Region 10 title — the program’s first since 2010. On Wednesday at the UCCU Center in Orem, it concluded with a fifth-place finish in the Class 4A state tournament, the Stallions’ best finish in their 11 seasons, and their 23-8 overall record set school records for single-season wins and winning percentage.

Stansbury came into the tournament as Class 4A’s No. 5 seed, having shared the Region 10 title with No. 8 Uintah. In order to live up to that lofty perch, the Stallions had to overcome their fair share of adversity — not the least of which was the disappointment they felt after being knocked out of championship contention with a four-set loss to Sky View in the quarterfinals Tuesday night.

“(Tuesday) night was tough,” Stansbury coach Erika Smith said. “They were just heartbroken because they’d set such high expectations for themselves, and they’d been thinking about this moment for so long. I knew heartbroken they were, and I just prayed that somehow they’d be able to bounce back so that they could say that accomplished something. I wanted them to have that. I wanted them to be able to say that they at least broke a record. I think it just speaks to how much they believe in themselves and how much they believe in each other, and how much they love this game. They knew that they wouldn’t be happy with anything less than their best.”

The Stallions bounced back with a rock-solid effort against top-seeded Juan Diego in the consolation bracket Wednesday morning, defeating their region rival 25-14, 22-25, 25-21, 25-18 behind a well-balanced offensive effort: Annika Riggle had 15 kills; Jadyn Gagnier had 12 kills and seven blocks; Linzie Hoffmann had 11 kills, four blocks and 15 digs and Heilala Kaufusi had 10 kills. Marina Riddle had four aces and 11 digs, Kayla Alvey had 11 digs and 38 assists and Ashleigh Olsen had five blocks.

That lifted Stansbury into the fifth-place match against No. 3 Ridgeline, where the Riverhawks won the first set 25-17 after a five-set thriller against Cedar City earlier Wednesday. Ridgeline led 9-5 in the second set before Stansbury tied things up at 11-11, and an 8-3 burst capped by an ace by Riddle gave the Stallions a 19-16 lead. Ridgeline took a 22-20 lead, but the Stallions tied the match by scoring the final five points of the set.

That seemed to give the Stallions the spark they needed. They led 9-4 early in the third set, and never trailed despite a tight 25-22 score. The fourth set saw Stansbury at its dominating best, opening with a 17-4 run en route to a 25-11 win that brought the careers of eight seniors — Hoffmann, Kaufusi, Gagnier, Alvey, Riddle, Riggle, Olsen and Isabelle Veach — to a fitting close.

“Having so many seniors is sometimes both a blessing and a curse in a way,” Smith said. “I’ve seen a lot of teams that are senior-heavy that crumble in times of pressure. I think they realized that this is what they’ve been working so hard for, and they knew that if we were just to give up because we were kind of tired or kind of disappointed, that that would be something that they would regret. I think they tried to give it all they had to the very end.

“The younger girls admire those older kids so much. I’ve told them that everything that they’ve gotten, they’ve gotten because they’ve worked so hard for it. Whether we’re the most gifted, the most talented, the tallest, the strongest, whatever — I hope that those who come through this program know that you can accomplish anything just through work. It doesn’t matter what you look like or your skills — if you just work really hard, you can accomplish what you want. I hope that that’s the legacy (the seniors) have left, what hard work can do.”

Gagnier had 13 kills and five blocks against Ridgeline. Kaufusi had eight kills; Veach had four aces; Riddle had three aces and 11 digs; Hoffmann had 10 digs and four blocks; Alvey had 10 digs and 27 assists; Riggle had three blocks and Abby Butler had 11 digs.

In Tuesday’s second round, Stansbury defeated No. 12 Hurricane 28-26, 21-25, 25-15, 23-25, 15-5 behind 13 kills and four blocks from Gagnier, 12 kills by Riggle, 11 kills and 19 digs from Hoffmann, 13 digs and 39 assists from Alvey and four aces by Riddle. In the quarterfinals, the Stallions lost 31-29, 21-25, 25-21, 25-15 to No. 4 Sky View, with Gagnier recording 13 kills. Hoffmann had 12 kills and Kaufusi had nine. Butler had 11 digs and Alvey had 33 assists.

Elsewhere in the Class 4A bracket, No. 13 Tooele (13-17) just missed placing in the top eight, falling to Uintah 28-26, 20-25, 25-18, 25-22 in a hard-fought consolation match Wednesday morning. The Buffs had lost to Sky View 19-25, 26-24, 25-12, 25-20 on Tuesday afternoon, but beat Hurricane 29-27, 25-16, 27-25 on Tuesday night to keep their season alive.

It was an impressive effort from a young Tooele squad that struggled early in the season, but showed a lot of promise as the year went along.

“We have had to overcome quite a bit,” Tooele coach Kristi Brown said. “We didn’t qualify for state last year … and just coming from that point and having these girls get back in the gym in the offseason and work their tails off all the way to where we ended the season — we had a slow start. We had to regain confidence and regain teamwork and team chemistry. All of those things take time. We hit the midpoint and just kept climbing.”

Brinley Smith had 16 kills and three blocks against Uintah, and Kylie Headman added 10 kills. Alli Miles had five blocks and 14 digs, Gracee Dalton had 20 digs, Emma Higley had 18 digs, Aysha Lewis had 12 digs and Breanna Beer had 11 digs and 35 assists.

In the win over Hurricane, Miles had a team-high seven kills. Smith had six kills, three aces and five blocks; Beer had four aces and 18 assists; Dalton had 19 digs and Higley had 18 digs. Against Sky View, Smith had 16 kills and three blocks, Higley had eight kills and 20 digs, Beer had three aces and 29 assists, Miles had three blocks and 11 digs and Dalton had 13 digs.

While Miles, Dalton, Headman, Brynlee Vorwaller and Kennedy Evans will all graduate, the Buffs will return an exciting core next season that includes Smith, Higley, Beer and Lewis.

“They’ve come so far in the last couple years,” Brown said. “We keep a lot of girls next year that were on the court and were starters. We’ve got our big powerhouses and our setter coming back and our other outside hitter is coming back. We’ve got a good future ahead of us.”

Green Canyon defeated Desert Hills in four sets to win the Class 4A championship. Sky View finished third, followed by Dixie, Stansbury, Mountain Crest, Ridgeline and Uintah.

Class 3A

Grantsville also overcame a tough start to its season to come within a match of placing in the top eight at state. The 10th-seeded Cowboys’ season came to a close with a tough 25-13, 25-22, 14-25, 25-21 loss to No. 11 Judge Memorial in the consolation bracket Wednesday morning, though the way Grantsville put pressure on the Bulldogs despite falling behind early left an impression on coach Kelbey Fisher.

“Every game, we were always in it, no matter who we played,” Fisher said. “Even when they got down, they never just gave up. They always fought, even if it ended up that we were down by a lot and had to come back. They still didn’t give up and roll over.”

The Cowboys nearly pulled off an upset in their first match Tuesday morning, falling 25-21, 24-26, 25-19, 18-25, 15-8 to No. 7 Carbon in the second round of the tournament. Despite that disappointment, Grantsville responded with a 26-24, 25-17, 25-22 win over No. 15 Juab in the consolation bracket to reach the second day of the tournament for the second consecutive year.

“I’m proud of the season that we’ve had,” Fisher said. “We had things happen with our team, some things going on outside, but that’s what brought them so close together.”

Statistics from Grantsville’s state tournament matches were not available at press time.

Union beat Morgan in five sets to win the Class 3A championship. Richfield finished third, with San Juan fourth, Carbon fifth, Judge Memorial sixth, Grand seventh and South Sevier eighth.