SHS theatre produces family-friendly doubleheader

Show starts Friday, features well-known storybook characters ♦

Stansbury High School’s next show of its season opens Friday night on the school’s auditorium stage.

Stansbury’s 9th and 10th grade musical theatre class presents a pair of family musicals, “The Trials of Alice in Wonderland” and “The Ever After.”

Performance dates are Jan. 31, Feb. 1 and 3 at 7:30 p.m. There will be a matinee performance on Feb.1 at 2 p.m.

“The Trials of Alice in Wonderland” is based on two of the greatest works in children’s literature. The fast-paced show is set in Wonderland’s courtroom, where Alice is on trial.

The Queen of Hearts is the judge, while the Mad Hatter, White Rabbit and Caterpillar are witnesses. The jury is a deck of cards.

Alice must try to prove her innocence by re-living the events of well-known and beloved adventures. Her crime? Growing and changing.

Both helping and hindering her are Tweedledee and Tweedledum, who spend most of their time trying to decide who is the attorney for the defense and who for the prosecution.

To win the case and save her head, Alice must embrace the truth about who she is and be willing to wake up from the dream of Wonderland.

The second show of the evening is “The Ever After,” which asks, “Is ever after really as happy as everyone expected?”

In a parody of daytime TV, host Monterey Jack Chesterfield Williamson wonders if time truly heals all wounds.

She invites Cinderella and her middle-aged “beauty-impaired” stepsisters to reconcile with each other after being estranged for 20 years.

What about Snow White and the Evil Queen?

This fairy tale has it all: a trash-talking clairvoyant mirror, an unfortunate prince who is turning slowly back into a frog and even Jiminy Cricket — now an occupational therapist and author of the book “My Life as Your Conscience.”

The musical is punctuated by questions from obnoxious studio audience members and funny infomercials for fairy tale related products, such as the Practical Princess Crown, which doubles as a purse and makeup case.

The SHS show stars Skyley Gutierrez as Alice, McKenzie Izatt as the Queen of Hearts, Haley Welch and Jacie Lewis as the Wicked Stepsisters and Angelina Bailey as the Evil Queen. The rest is made up of Stansbury’s 9/10 Musical Theatre Class.

Discounted advance tickets are available at www.stalliondrama.org. Tickets purchased at the door range from $5.50 to $8.50 for cash sales.