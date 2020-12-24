Shubert retires after 25 years of service

A long time civil servant steps down from public life in Tooele County at the end of 2020.

Wendy Shubert will retire after 25 years working for Tooele County. She served as the County Assessor for the last 14 years.

Shubert began her career with Tooele County in 1995 working the motor vehicle desk in the assessor’s office. She left the motor vehicle desk to work in personal property, ultimately becoming an appraiser.

In 2006, Shubert ran and won the race for County Assessor. She ran again in 2010 and 2014. The 2014 election was for a six-year term.

Under Shubert’s leadership, the Tooele County Assessor’s Office, with the help of the Tooele County IT Department, was the first in Utah to offer taxpayers online property tax appeals. They were also one of the first to offer electronic filing of personal property affidavits.

Her retirement plans include spending some time camping and riding her side-by-side with her husband as well as enjoying her role as a grandmother.

Shubert also has plans for volunteer work in the community.