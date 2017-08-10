Shupe and the RubberBand to close out Fridays on Vine

Tooele’s Aquatic Center Park will be the place to be on Friday night for those who delight in barbecue, enjoy the music of Ryan Shupe and the RubberBand and are fond of the Disney movie “Moana.”

In conjunction with the final Fridays on Vine concert, the Tooele Chamber of Commerce will host a barbecue dinner at 6 p.m. for $2 a plate. After the concert, Tooele City will host a showing of “Moana” at approximately 8:45 p.m.

It will be an “End of Summer Celebration,” according to the city officials.

“We’ve played out in Tooele a handful of times. Once we did a Christmas show out there and we also played at the arts festival,” Shupe said. “Last year we did Fridays on Vine, and it was a great success. We had a good turnout so we decided we wanted to do it again this year.”

The full-time musician said his group tours throughout the country with most concerts in the West. After the stop in Tooele, the band will play in South Jordan on Saturday and then off to Virginia and Pennsylvania.

Shupe is the lead singer and plays fiddle, guitar, ukulele and mandolin. Other band members include Roger Archibald on guitar and vocals; Craig Miner on banjo, bouzouki, mandolin and guitar; Josh Larsen on bass guitar; and Nate Young on drums.

Shupe grew up in Ogden and started playing the fiddle at the age of 5, according to his biography. He now resides in Orem.

He once described his music to a reporter as a mix between Dave Matthews and the Dixie Chicks, “Without the political agenda.”

“We usually have a game plan of songs we want to do, but everybody is quite versatile and we end up jamming and scraping the plan sometimes,” he said.

The band has released nine albums since 1996 with the latest album “We Rode On” released in 2015.

The group’s bio states that “We Rode On” marks a striking career transition and a meaningful evolution in Shupe’s songwriting, his life, and the band’s sound.

It strongly and deftly combines the rock side of their musical arsenal with the acoustic instruments and virtuosic jamming the band has become known for in their live shows, the bio reads. Like a mad musical scientist (and father/husband), Shupe recorded, arranged and tweaked the band’s newest creation in his personal studio.

“I wanted to create a new sound and an evolution for the band’s music,” said Shupe. “It’s the best album we’ve done and definitely the most rocking.”

The band’s publicist, New Frontier Touring, indicates on its website that Shupe has been touring since he was 10 years old and is no stranger to the national stage. The band has appeared on Good Morning America, E! TV, Mountain Stage, Woodsongs and CMT.

“This man loves what he does and he takes his band along and they’re quite adept,” according to a review in the quarterly music magazine No Depression.

“Ryan Shupe and the RubberBand’s unique style, which blends influences including rock, country, folk, and jazz, provides for a texture that evoked images of Dave Matthews Band gone bluegrass,” according to a review at MTV.com.

Fridays on Vine begin every Friday at 7 p.m. at the Aquatic Center Park at 200 W. Vine Street. The concerts are free to the public and seating is limited. Patrons are encouraged to bring a blanket or lawn chair.