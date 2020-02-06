Shutts-Karjola is new chief of staff at Mountain West Medical Center

After serving four years as Chief of Surgery at Mountain West Medical Center, Dr. Megan Shutts-Karjola will serve as Chief of Staff for the next two years.

She replaces Dr. Jim Webber who served as Chief of Staff the past four years and nominated Shutts-Karjola for the position. Members of the medical staff approved the nomination at their quarterly meeting Jan. 31.

“Our affiliation with the University of Utah is really big and exciting and I think we can do some neat things to keep people in the community getting their care here at the hospital with that additional expertise,” Shutts-Karjola said.

The Chief of Staff is the head of the medical staff, responsible for providing leadership and guidance and promoting effective communication between the medical staff, administration and board of directors.

Shutts-Karjola has worked as an OB/GYN at the hospital since 2012. She lives in Stockton where her husband, Thomas Karjola, who is the town’s mayor.

The pair worked full time in the military for several years before moving to Stockton. Shutts-Karjola still serves in the Air Force Reserves. On July 8, 2019, she was promoted to colonel during a ceremony in Stockton Veterans Memorial Park.

She said her background with military hospitals should prove to be helpful in her new position. Shutts-Karjola said the military is very good with communications and the dissemination of information throughout an organization.

She said that hospital military systems are oftentimes first to adopt new procedures.

“Believe it or not, we were doing things four or five years earlier in the military than you would see elsewhere,” she said.

Shutts-Karjola will see if some of those military procedures can help with communication and other methods at the hospital.

“I thought about accepting this position for a while,” she said. “I did have some rank in the military with big leadership responsibilities. I like leadership and I like to be able to make a difference.”

Shutts-Karjola indicated the hospital could improve on more massive group-wide communication to build cohesiveness.

Webber said a Chief of Staff at a hospital ensures there is good communication between physicians and hospital administration.

“One responsibility is working with the physicians to make sure their needs are met, especially their concerns about patient care,” he said.

Webber said the administration at Mountain West has been extremely responsive to the concerns of doctors.

“They have let this hospital be a physician-led hospital and have not just told us how things are supposed to be,” he said.

“The doctors have had a lot of opportunities to improve clinical programs and strengthen things over the last several years. We’ve made good progress,” Webber said.

“Lastly, the Chief of Staff has the responsibility to ensure quality and safety in a hospital,” Webber said.