Sidewalk chalk and bears in windows are helping kids cope with isolation

Residents of Tooele County are decorating their sidewalks with chalk and putting teddy bears in their windows to combat coronavirus anxieties.

During social distancing, taking walks, and going for drives has proven to be safe. Individuals in the county, as well as nationwide are decorating their driveways and sidewalks in order to spread happiness.

“It was such a beautiful day today,” said Tooele City resident Cindy Reeve Monday. “We’ve been cooped up in the house with constant worries about the coronavirus for so long. We just needed a little bit of our normal life back.”

According to Reeve, decorating their sidewalk provided her girls with something creative to do.

“Sidewalk chalk and some creativity goes a long way for my girls. Trying to find fun things to do and stay home has been hard. They miss their friends and going to school,” she said.

The hashtag #chalkyourwalk has become a nationwide trend and has flooded social media.

A newer trend where people put teddy bears in their windows for families to drive around or walk and spot has been catching on in Tooele County.

Tooele City resident Barbara Boone, said she put a bear in her window when customers at her work told her about the trend.

“I put a bear in my window to give something fun for families to look for while they are out on walks and to help the community,” she said.

Dominique Stromberg, Grantsville City resident, said going on a bear hunt with his family has provided relief during this time.

“My kids and I went on a bear hunt yesterday evening, (Sunday),” Stromberg said. “My kids and I are hating this. They miss school and their friends. So, it was nice to get out of the house, even for a drive. My son liked the opportunity to get out and drive. He just got his license but can’t go anywhere.”