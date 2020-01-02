Signatures being collected to put tax reform on November ballot

Referendum seekers concerned reform will hurt education, poor ♦

Some Tooele County residents are gathering signatures for a statewide referendum that seeks to put the tax reform passed by the Utah Legislature up for a vote on next November’s ballot.

Brenda Spearman and DeLayna Wilhelmsen were collecting signatures for the 2019 Tax Reform Referendum in front of the state liquor store in Tooele City on Monday afternoon.

“I’m here for two reasons,” Spearman said. “I think this tax reform will hurt education and people that can’t speak for themselves.”

The Legislature created a Tax Restructuring and Equalization Task Force as the 2019 general legislative session drew to a close. The task force followed a nearly year-long process that included 17 public meetings.

The Utah Legislature then met in a special session on Dec. 12, called by Gov. Gary Herbert, to act on the task force’s recommendations, according to legislative leaders, and passed Senate Bill 2001, Tax Restructuring Revisions.

Senate President J. Stuart Adams and House Speaker Brad Wilson said tax restructuring was needed to fix the disparity between income and sales tax revenues.

“This new structure will enable us both to meet the needs of today and to embrace the opportunities of tomorrow,” said the pair of legislative leaders in a prepared statement.

In a nutshell, SB 2001, according to a summary prepared for the state Legislature, will result in an overall net reduction of approximately $155 million in taxes. The bill reduced individual and corporate state income tax rates and provided for some exemptions to sales tax collections.

The full sales tax rate was extended to unprepared food, some sales tax exemptions were repealed, the sales tax base was extended to motor vehicle and some other fuels, a new excise tax was created for diesel, the motor vehicle rental tax was increased and sale stax was extended to certain specified services.

SB 2001 expanded the Utah Dependent Exemption, created an income tax credit for certain Social Security retirement income, created a Grocery Tax Credit for low- and middle-income residents, and added a state Earned Income Credit.

Despite all that, Spearman is concerned that the reduction of the state income tax, which constitutionally is restricted to funding education, will hurt education.

“They are going to shift the cost of education to local property tax,” Spearman said.

Spearman and Wilhelmsen also expressed concern about the increase in sales tax on food affecting low-income people.

“It’s a 177% increase in the food tax,” Wilhelmsen said. “That’s going to really affect the people that already have a problem with buying food.”

The Utah Taxpayers Association issued a statement supporting the state tax reform.

“We realize tax reform can be confusing and boring, but we are pleading for people to slow down and pay attention to the facts for just a minute,” wrote Rusty Cannon, Utah Taxpayers Association vice president in the statement. “Those gathering signatures to repeal this bill are asking citizens to sign a petition that would actually undo one of the largest tax cuts in Utah’s history and HIKE taxes upwards of $200 million per year.”

But Spearman said the numbers just don’t add up.

“The state is already having trouble fully funding education,” she said. “So why reduce the income tax which goes to education funding?”

The 2019 Tax Reform Referendum group, led by former Republican state legislator Fred Cox, has until Jan. 21 to collect 115,869 verified signatures statewide to put the tax reform legislation on this fall’s ballot.

In addition to meeting the statewide signature total, state law on referenda requires that a signature threshold must be reached in 15 out of the state’s 29 counties.

For Tooele County to be one of those 15 counties, Spearman and her referendum supporting volunteers must collect 2,538 valid signatures.

Referendum signature gatherers will be at the Grantsville Library on Saturday, Jan. 4, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and again on Wednesday, Jan. 8, from 3-7 p.m. They will also be at the Stansbury Clubhouse on Friday, Jan. 3, from 3-7 p.m.