Silver Avenue to close Sunday and Monday for construction

Traffic will be detoured at the railroad crossing on Silver Avenue in Stockton on Sunday and Monday while railroad crews complete work in the area, according to the Tooele County road department.

A temporary road crossing is being constructed north of the existing crossing to allow traffic to pass through, according to project supervisor Rueben Johnson. Union Pacific will be replacing the rails and ties that go through the rail crossing.

The temporary crossing was constructed in a joint effort between the county’s road department and the Town of Stockton, according to Rod Thompson, county road department director. Crews worked on the temporary crossing Wednesday and Thursday.

Construction will close Silver Avenue at the railroad crossing on Sunday, Sept. 17 and Monday, Sept. 18 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. The Stockton Police Department will act as flaggers during the closure and there will be signs and barricades in place to direct motorists.