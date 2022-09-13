Simplification and focused purpose move us forward

“She asked me if I was working and what my goals were,” Darlene Jackson said.

Darlene and James are moving to Florida. They’re doing so because Darlene needs to be living in a warmer climate; one that stays temperate all year long.

“My doctors told me living in a climate that doesn’t get cold would help me. I’ve really struggled ever since I flew down the stairs,” she explained.

It was about four years ago when Darlene “flew without wings.” She crashed hard on the fly-over stairs when she landed. When she stilled at the bottom of those steps she had broken one collarbone, femurs in both of her legs and one arm. She also had severe internal injuries. It’s taken her all four years just to reach one goal. Walk one half block without a walker, cane or other assistance. She did it this week!

“I was on the phone talking with a lady in Florida about the right place to live when she asked me about my profession and my goals,” Darlene continued. “She was a quite speechless when I told her that my job was to work to get strong enough to walk, unaided, a half block.”

Then Darlene talked a little more about how flying over stairs has changed more about her than physical, bodily injuries — her steps forward, after landing on steps.

“I had been thinking about how to change my life a lot. I was always busy. Running hard. Too hard! I just couldn’t figure out how to make a change to slow down,” Darlene elucidated. Her “flight toward walking forward” is what made that change possible.

“I’ve struggled, sure, through all of the surgeries and pain. There is no doubt about that. But, I have to tell you, that one single flight gave me the sought-after life-changing answer I was looking for.”

Darlene’s three step answer:

Desire simplification. Darlene was forced to focus on one supreme thought: heal enough to be able to walk a few steps, solo. Her entire focus over the past four years has been all-consuming and consistent even while having to endure extreme pain.

Endure short-term pain. Darlene says that enduring pain has been much easier because of her clear, deep desire. “Pure desire while walking toward a heart-felt purpose is the most effective pain relief I’ve ever experienced,” she instills.

Live with simple purpose. Darlene has discovered a distinct difference between superfluous purpose and yearning aspiration. Such craving has made a difference for her in one specific direction — forward. She’s content having selected to live through this single-purpose one-way-ticket.

Darlene and James are moving to Florida. It’s just one more step in her yearning aspiration to walk forward.

Lynn Butterfield lives in Erda and is a managing broker for a real estate company.