Simply Bliss blossoms at Tooele Tech College

Local eatery serves up barbecue, breakfast, burgers and more to the public ♦

The new cafe at Tooele Technical College is smokin’ hot.

Leslie and Doug Webb have been serving up burgers, barbecue, salads, sandwiches, homemade macaroni and cheese, breakfast burritos and homemade desserts at their simply Bliss Cafe at Tooele Tech since June 2018.

Often seen in a food truck at community events, the Webbs hope Tooele Tech will be a permanent home for their four-year-old business venture.

Simply Bliss started out as Leslie Webb’s outlet for selling her home-baked breads at Farmer’s Markets.

In 2015, prompted by friends who liked her homemade bread, Leslie rented a commercial kitchen in Bountiful and baked a large quantity of bread — white bread, whole wheat bread, cheese bread, jalapeno bread and cinnamon bread. She carted the bread back to Stansbury Park for a Farmer’s Market to sell them under the name “Simply Bliss.”

“The first person to walk by picked up a loaf and looked at it and told me I was asking too much for my bread,” Leslie Webb said. “‘Nobody will buy it, he said.’”

Three hours later Simply Bliss was sold out.

“Goes to show you, don’t listen to the first guy that comes along,” she said.

In the meantime, Doug Webb had been perfecting his backyard barbecue on an offset char griller.

Doug Webb said he worked out the details of a secret rub, that when combined with around 18 hours of smoke from a combination of mesquite and fruitwood, makes tender good eats out of brisket and pork.

“Like my bread, friends told Doug he should sell his barbecue,” Leslie Webb said. “So we did it again.”

The couple rented the commercial kitchen in Bountiful and outfitted a travel trailer to sell barbecue.

Simply Bliss’ debut as a barbecue trailer at Stansbury Days and the Honey Festival at the Clark Farm in 2016 were a success, according to the Webbs.

Another year later the Webbs invested in a food truck for Simply Bliss.

“That’s when things really blew up,” said Leslie Webb.

They took the food truck to Stansbury Days, the Honey Festival, the Bit ‘n Spur Rodeo, and the Demolition Derby.

When Tooele Tech offered to bring Simply Bliss into its cafe space, the Webb’s jumped at the opportunity.

Simply Bliss Cafe at Tooele Tech is open to the public, not just students and staff, according to Doug Webb.

“The school encourages us to invite the public to come down and eat here,” he said.

The menu at Simply Bliss includes soups, a variety of burgers and sandwiches, salads, macaroni and cheese, breakfast food, and desserts.

The macaroni and cheese at Simply Bliss isn’t just mac and cheese, according to Leslie Webb

“It comes with brisket, pork, chicken, hot dogs or 16 ounces of just the mac and cheese,” she said.

The menu is good, but Doug Webb said don’t let it stop your imagination.

Simply Bliss, especially when it’s open for the early evening crowd, allows customers to order their own creations.

Doug Webb has named one of those customer creations “the Fine Swine Burger.” It consists of a one-third pound pork patty, kielbasa sausage, bacon, pulled pork. crispy jalapenos, pepper jack cheese, and Leslie Webb’s homemade coleslaw.

Then there is Doug Webb’s personal favorite, “the Double Brisket Skirt Burger.” It starts with a burger patty topped with brisket, then another burger patty with more brisket. Add bacon, lettuce, tomato and enough cheese that it melts and forms a two and one half inch skirt of crispy cheese around the pile of meat, and the Double Brisket Skirt Burger is ready for a bun.

While Simply Bliss is anchored at Tooele Tech, the food truck will still travel to community events, Doug Webb said.

Simply Bliss also does catering.

“The school and the city have been very good to us,” he said.

Simply Bliss’ success has turned it into an engine that can in turn support the community, according to Doug Webb.

“We’ve been blessed and now we can help others,” he said.

Simply Bliss recently did a fundraiser for a family with a baby with leukemia. The business raised $1,700 for the family in one night, according to Doug Webb.

Simply Bliss also offers discounts to first responders and military personnel.

Simply Bliss is open Monday – Friday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. But the Webbs get there at 9:15 a.m. to set up, “and we don’t turn anybody away,” Doug Webb said.

It is also open from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.

Tooele Technical College is located in Tooele City’s education corridor at 88 S. Tooele Boulevard.

For a menu or to see their daily specials, visit Simply Bliss Cafe on Facebook.