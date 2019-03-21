Tooele Transcript Bulletin – News in Tooele, Utah
image Three singers, backed by four of the jazz musicians will perform at the Old Grantsville Church on Saturday. (Courtesy of Lex B. Anderson)

March 21, 2019
Singers, musicians jazzed about playing at Old Grantsville Church

Excellence in the Community and Grantsville Performing Arts Council will sponsor their fifth free concert in Grantsville on Saturday evening when Hayley Kirkland & Company B performs at The Old Grantsville Church.

The group includes three singers backed by four jazz musicians

“We do vintage music rooted in jazz — much like the Andrews Sisters,” said Hayley Kirkland.

Songs from Adele, Dolly Parton, Dixie Chicks, and Ella Fitzgerald are part of the repertoire.

“We just try to make the show as entertaining as possible and add a little humor,” she said.

The trio includes Kirkland, her sister Cassie Gadd and Kate Plewe.

Providing the music will be pianist Steve Erickson with Jay Lawrence on drums, Matt Larson on bass and Jory Woodis on clarinet and saxophone.

Kirkland said working with the non-profit group Excellence in the Community has been a phenomenal experience.

“Frankly, we’ve been able to perform more often because of Excellence in the Community,” she said.

The group performed at the Gallivan Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday night.

“We’ve gone to Price, Brigham City, Ogden, Salt Lake a bunch of times and Provo,” Kirkland said. “We’ve had really good reception and it’s fun to bring our music to some of those more remote areas.”

Jeff Whiteley, director of Excellence in the Community, said the group entertains in a variety of ways.

“Their choreography and stagecraft are more prevalent than many of our other acts,” he said. “We like the fact that this is a group where the women are in charge. It’s three great singers backed by four of the best jazz musicians in Utah. These singers are also very funny.” 

The Old Grantsville Church is located on the corner of Clark and Cooley streets in Grantsville, 297 W. Clark St. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the performance begins at 7:30 p.m. 

Venue owner Macae Wanberg said people can get seats near the front if they reserve  in advance by calling or texting 435-241-8131 or by visiting www.eventbrite.com.

 

Mark Watson

Sports Editor at Tooele Transcript Bulletin
Mark directs all editorial coverage of sports in addition to reporting on a wide range of events from high school football to international racing. He has a wealth of journalism experience, having worked for four other newspapers in the state. Mark grew up in Tooele County and graduated from Grantsville High School and Brigham Young University.

Latest posts by Mark Watson (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Events Calendar


For more weather including 7 and 10 day forecasts click HERE.
back-to-top