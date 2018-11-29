Tooele Transcript Bulletin – News in Tooele, Utah
  • Kimbrel Duffin (center) takes the stage as Donna in the “Super Trooper” number with supporting actors Reagan Corbett playing Rosie (far left) and Siera Adams (right) as Tanya in Stansbury High Drama’s production of the disco classic “Mamma Mia.” Also pictured is Emma Walker as Sophie (second from left).
  • Emma Walker takes the lead role of Sophie with her fiancé Sky played by Landon Richins.
  • Sophie played by Emma Walker hugs Donna played by Kimbel Duffin with Harry played by Jerdyn Akeripa, Bill played by Garrett Merrill and Sam played by Zach Stoker are in the background. The scene is part of the upcoming production of Mamma Mia by Stansbury High School Drama. (Marissa Grundvig/TTB Photo)

November 29, 2018
Singing, dancing take center stage in Stallion Drama’s ‘Mama Mia!’

About 80 dancers will be on stage throughout the show during Stansbury High School’s production of the musical “Mama Mia!” that opens Friday.

“We have dancers from the cheer squad, drill team, ballroom dance team, and dancers from the football team and other teams,” said choreographer Becca Hall. “There are some good male dancers at Stansbury. 

“I love working with these students,” she added. “They have a great support system of teachers and fellow students and they work so hard. This will be their time to shine.”

The musical “Mama Mia!” is based on the songs of the highly successful pop group ABBA from Sweden. The musical  premiered in London in 1999 and opened on Broadway two years later. To date it’s been seen by more than 60 million people in over 440 cities, according to mama-mia.com.

Stallion drama coach Glen Carpenter said it is the ultimate feel-good movie.

This sunny, funny, international sensation unfolds on a Greek island paradise when, on the eve of her wedding, a young woman’s quest to discover the identity of her father brings three men from her mother’s past back to the island they last visited 20 years ago, according to a synopsis of the musical.

The musical promises non-stop laughs and explosive dance numbers, along with the magic of ABBA’s hit songs that include “Super Trouper,” “Dancing Queen,” “Knowing Me, Knowing You,” “Take a Chance on Me,” “Thank You for the Music,” “Money, Money, Money,” “The Winner Takes It All,” and “SOS.” 

Starring as Donna Sheridan is Kimbel Duffin, with Emma Walker as her daughter Sophie. The other members of Donna’s singing group from the past are played by Siera Adams and Reagan Corbett. Sophie’s fiancé Sky is played by Landon Richins, and the three men from Donna’s past are played by Zach Stoker, Jerdyn Akeripa, and Garret Merrill. 

The show runs on Friday, Monday, Saturday, and on Dec. 6, Dec. 7, Dec. 8, Dec. 10 and Dec. 11 with showtimes at 7:30 p.m. Matinees will be held this Saturday and the following Saturday (Dec. 8) at 2 p.m.

Cash ticket prices at the door are $8.50 for adults, $7.50 for non-SHS students and seniors, and $5.50 for SHS students and children under 12. Discounts are available by purchasing tickets in advance at www.stalliondrama.org.

The school is located at 5300 Aberdeen Lane, Stansbury Park.

 

Mark Watson

Sports Editor at Tooele Transcript Bulletin
Mark directs all editorial coverage of sports in addition to reporting on a wide range of events from high school football to international racing. He has a wealth of journalism experience, having worked for four other newspapers in the state. Mark grew up in Tooele County and graduated from Grantsville High School and Brigham Young University.



