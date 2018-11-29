Singing, dancing take center stage in Stallion Drama’s ‘Mama Mia!’

About 80 dancers will be on stage throughout the show during Stansbury High School’s production of the musical “Mama Mia!” that opens Friday.

“We have dancers from the cheer squad, drill team, ballroom dance team, and dancers from the football team and other teams,” said choreographer Becca Hall. “There are some good male dancers at Stansbury.

“I love working with these students,” she added. “They have a great support system of teachers and fellow students and they work so hard. This will be their time to shine.”

The musical “Mama Mia!” is based on the songs of the highly successful pop group ABBA from Sweden. The musical premiered in London in 1999 and opened on Broadway two years later. To date it’s been seen by more than 60 million people in over 440 cities, according to mama-mia.com.

Stallion drama coach Glen Carpenter said it is the ultimate feel-good movie.

This sunny, funny, international sensation unfolds on a Greek island paradise when, on the eve of her wedding, a young woman’s quest to discover the identity of her father brings three men from her mother’s past back to the island they last visited 20 years ago, according to a synopsis of the musical.

The musical promises non-stop laughs and explosive dance numbers, along with the magic of ABBA’s hit songs that include “Super Trouper,” “Dancing Queen,” “Knowing Me, Knowing You,” “Take a Chance on Me,” “Thank You for the Music,” “Money, Money, Money,” “The Winner Takes It All,” and “SOS.”

Starring as Donna Sheridan is Kimbel Duffin, with Emma Walker as her daughter Sophie. The other members of Donna’s singing group from the past are played by Siera Adams and Reagan Corbett. Sophie’s fiancé Sky is played by Landon Richins, and the three men from Donna’s past are played by Zach Stoker, Jerdyn Akeripa, and Garret Merrill.

The show runs on Friday, Monday, Saturday, and on Dec. 6, Dec. 7, Dec. 8, Dec. 10 and Dec. 11 with showtimes at 7:30 p.m. Matinees will be held this Saturday and the following Saturday (Dec. 8) at 2 p.m.

Cash ticket prices at the door are $8.50 for adults, $7.50 for non-SHS students and seniors, and $5.50 for SHS students and children under 12. Discounts are available by purchasing tickets in advance at www.stalliondrama.org.

The school is located at 5300 Aberdeen Lane, Stansbury Park.